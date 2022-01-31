Russians borrow 3.9 trillion rubles from banks last year

Number of online applications for loans has increased 2,5 times, and Kazan residents were interested in mortgages the most in the country

Photo: Maksim Platonov

About 3,86 trillion rubles Russians loaned from banks last year, and this is only in the format of online applications, the number of which has increased dramatically — by 2,5 times. Moreover, Kazan residents demonstrated an unprecedented surge in demand for both mortgages and microloans — too many got bogged down in loans. For what purposes residents of the Tatarstan capital and other cities most often asked for money, which housing they preferred to buy with borrowed funds, and which insurance products they issued — read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Demand for mortgages has sharply increased among Kazan residents



In the conditions of the second year of the pandemic, high inflation and falling real incomes, Russians were 2,5 times more likely to apply online for credit assistance to banks. The total amount of money requested by the population amounted to 3,86 trillion rubles. The average amount of the requested loan is 300,000 rubles. Most often, people borrowed money to make repairs, buy or change a car.

However, mortgages were also in high demand. The number of requests for the purchase of housing on credit increased by 23% over the year, and Kazan residents had no equal here. Residents of the Tatarstan capital have increased interest in this service by as much as 135%! The majority — 48% of users — preferred secondary housing, 22% — new buildings. Residents of Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar were the least interested in the housing issue in the country — here the number of those wishing to take out a mortgage increased by only 27% and 20%, respectively. The average amount of a mortgage application in Russia averaged 2,8 million rubles.

Number of requests for the purchase of housing on credit increased by 23% over the year. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

In their preferences to buy non-standard apartments, Kazan residents did not differ much from the average indicators in the country. Secondary housing was chosen by more than 46% of Russians, new — more than 22%, suburban — almost 14%. But in the latter segment of real estate, the interest of Kazan residents in a country house also increased sharply — by 138%, and in Russia as a whole — by 59%.



Explosive growth of interest in microloans

Besides, Kazan residents were 3,5 times more likely than other Russians to apply for microloans. The capital of Tatarstan is among the top 5 cities where in 2021 there was an increase in applications for micro-loans. Thus, the number of Kazan residents who applied to the bank for this service soared by 361%. But Novosibirsk is the leader in this rating — 395%, and Samara rounds out the top five — 330%.

In the whole country, the number of people willing to take out a quick loan increased by 170%. The most frequently requested amounts of microloans of Russians are 5 thousand and 10 thousand rubles, the so-called payday loans. In Kazan, these indicators are again several times higher than in the country. On average, Kazan residents borrow from 25 thousand to 31 thousand rubles.

“That is, when people do not have enough money at the end of the month, they take out this loan and solve their problems. We have conducted extensive research on this audience, people simply do not have enough money for standard needs, to buy some household items, and they solve their tasks in this way,” CEO of the Sravni.ru marketplace Sergey Leonidov told at a press conference.

Cars of VAZ, Toyota and Hyundai brands were insured most often in Russia



According to analysts, the pandemic has changed the financial habits of Russians — they have switched to online format. “If a person lives in a small city, there are often few banks there. But he can apply for a loan or deposit in a bank that is not even in his city — via the Internet,” Sergey Leonidov said.

Experts also shared data on what has changed in the insurance market. The number of Kazan customers who bought a compulsory civil liability insurance for vehicle owners policy increased by 173,3%. The number of Comprehensive Cover policies purchased in the republic increased by 15,02%. The average age of an insured car in Russia is 10 years. VAZ, Toyota and Hyundai cars were insured most often. The average age of the policy buyer is 41 years.

Travel insurance was also in demand. The number of travel insurance sold in Kazan increased by 135%. Most often, Kazan residents purchased policies for trips to Turkey, the UAE and the countries of the Schengen zone.