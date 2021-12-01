Wu Yingqin: ‘Some Western partners try to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing’

Russia and China criticised the idea of the international Summit for Democracy under the aegis of the USA because of the ideological confrontation that contradicts the development of the modern world. This is said in a joint article of the ambassadors of both countries in The National Interest. America that didn’t invite Russia and China sparks confrontation, think the authors of the publication and urge countries with different ideologies to cooperate. Consul General of the PRC in Kazan Wu Yingqin writes in a column for Realnoe Vremya that China and Russia will always be good neighbours and real partners who can withstand any trials. According to him, some Western partners want to impede the friendship between Moscow and Beijing: “We perfectly see this, and together with Chinese friends, we will continue responding to them by expanding cooperation in politics, economy, other spheres, coordinating steps on the international stage,” he stressed.

The 6th plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China solemnly took place in Beijing from 8 to 11 November. The panel session adopted the historic Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century. The Resolution on the Convocation of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, which will be in Beijing in late 2022, was also considered and adopted at the session.

Since its foundation day in 1921, always considering the fight for the Chinese people’s happiness and revival of the Chinese nation as its initial goal and mission, unchangeably defending communist ideals and socialist convictions, uniting and leading the multiethnic people of the country in a relentless fight for national independence, popular liberation, wealth and power of the state and happiness of the people, the Communist Party of China has already covered the 100-year path of glory.

After the formation of New China in 1949, leading the people, the Communist Party of China withstood a series of harsh challenges in political, economic and military spheres, eradicated the remains of the armed forces of the Kuomintang and bandits, peacefully liberated Tibet, completely reunited the continental part of China. Chinese popular volunteers won a great victory in the battle against American aggression fighting with the Korean people and army shoulder to shoulder and for helping Korea, defended the security of New China, nailed down the status of the PRC as the great power in the country. New China managed to stand on its own feet amid a very complicated domestic and foreign situation.

During this period, the Communist Party of China invariably pursued independent and unaided peaceful foreign policy, offered and firmly stuck to five principles of peaceful coexistence, rigorously defended independence, sovereignty and dignity of China, provided assistance and aid to the liberation of oppressed nations, construction in the countries that recently gained independence as well as a fair fight of all countries’ peoples, was against imperialism, hegemony, colonialism and racism by ultimately putting an end to the humiliating diplomacy of old China. Our party accurately analysed the current situation, changed the diplomatic strategy, facilitated the restoration of all legal rights of China in the UN, created a new environment in foreign affairs, assisted in the formation of the world community’s stances on the defence of the united China principle. The party offered a strategic concept of the world’s division in three parts, solemnly vowed to never aim for hegemony, due to which it gained the respect and approval of the world community, especially numerous developing countries.

During the new period, a period of reform, openness and socialist modernisation, the party’s key tasks were to continue looking for the right way of construction of socialism in China, empowerment and development of society’s workforce, the liberation of the people from poverty and providing it with a prosperous life soon, creation of new systems full of life that guarantee the great revival of the Chinese people as well as material conditions for dynamic development.

In accordance with the changing international and domestic situation and given the new requirements for China’s development, there were created all-embracing plans for promoting reforms, openness and socialist modernisation. The Communist Party defined the policy of greater openness to the external world as the main state policy. Starting with the creation of Shenzhen and other special economic zones, exploration and opening of the Pudong area, assistance in the expansion of foreign links in seaside and border towns, cities located along the Yangtze River and traffic arteries as well as intercontinental central cities, even joining the WTO, starting with “borrowing from the outside” to “exit”, the party completely used both international and domestic markets and resources. Due to the constant efforts put to promote reforms and openness, China made a historic transition from a very centralised system of the planned economy to a viable system of socialist market economy, from being partially or totally closed to absolute openness.

During this period, amid such an unstable international situation, the Communist Party of China decisively eliminated all obstacles, confidently responded to a number of risks and trials that in general influence reforms, development and stability of China. The Soviet Union dissolved in the late 80s and early 90s of the 21st century, dramatic changes occurred in Eastern Europe. Due to the support and provocations of hostile anti-communist and anti-socialist forces on the international stage, under the influence of the general state of affairs abroad and domestic situation in the late spring and early summer of 1989, serious political unrest took place in China. Our party and government rested on the people, loudly and clearly made a stand against the unrest, defended the socialist state power, defended the people’s interests.

Leading the people, the party successfully responded to the financial crisis in Asia, the world financial crisis and other economic risks, successfully hosted the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing in 2008, defeated natural disasters such as serious floods in the basin of the Yangtze, Nenjiang, Songhua Rivers, the deadly earthquake in Wenchuan, combated atypical pneumonia demonstrating the party’s potential for opposing risks and managing difficult situations.

On the basis of scientific evaluation of the specifics of the era and international state of affairs, the Communist Party of China declared that the peace and development was the leitmotif of the modern day. Unchangeably conserving the main goal of China’s foreign policy — to protect peace around the world and favour joint development — the party established relations with the world’s leading countries, developed good neighbourly relations with contiguous countries, actively participated in international and regional affairs, as a result of which there was formed a new all-encompassing and multi-level architectonics of foreign links. The party actively furthered the creation of a multi-polar world and democratisation of international relations, stimulated the development of economic globalisation in the area that is favourable for everybody’s prosperity, with a clear position in the fight against hegemony and power politics. The party decisively defended the interests of numerous developing countries, stimulated the creation of a fair and rational new international political and economic order, promoted lasting peace and global prosperity.

Since its foundation day in 1921, the Communist Party of China has always considered the fight for the Chinese people’s happiness and revival of the Chinese nation as its initial goal and mission. Photo: wikipedia.org

Starting with the 18th session of the CPC in 2012, socialism with Chinese specifics entered a new era. The main task of the party in the new era is to pursue the goal set by the 100th jubilee of the CPC (2021), started a new approach to achieving the goal set by the 100th jubilee of the PRC (2049), continue moving forward to achieve our grandiose goal of the great revival of the Chinese nation.

The Central Committee of the CPC with Comrade Xi Jinping at its heart comprehensively considering the general strategy of the great revival of the Chinese national and considerable changes in the world that haven’t been seen in the last 100 years stressed that the new era of socialism with Chinese specifics is the era of continuation and opening of the road to the future, the era of further great victories of socialism with Chinese specifics in new historical conditions. It is an era of the decisive victory of the complete construction of the middle-class society and a transition to a holistic construction of a modernised socialist country. It is an era of uninterrupted creation of great life and a gradual creation of all people’s wealth based on the united fight of China’s multiethnic people. It is an era of realisation of the Chinese dream about the great revival of the Chinese nation with joint efforts of the Chinese people’s sons and daughters. It is an era of China’s incessant bigger contribution to the development of humanity. The new era of socialism with Chinese specifics occupies a completely new place in the history of China’s development.

Since the 18th session of the party, the balance, agreement and sustainable development of the Chinese economy have notably risen, the domestic gross product of China has surpassed the bar of 100 trillion yuan ($15,5 trillion), while per capita GDP has topped $10,000, the country’s economic, scientific and technological, general power has reached the next level. The Chinese economy is on the road to better, effective, fairer, more sustainable and safer development.

The CC of the CPC deeply realised that openness brings progress, while being closed inevitably leads to backwardness. To make sure in the process of its development China manages to have advantages, keep the initiative and conquer the future, it is necessary to keep up with the tendency of economic globalisation, rest on the huge domestic market as its edge, follow a more active strategy of openness. Unalterably following the principles of joint consultations, joint construction and joint utilisation, China facilitated the great development of the joint initiative One Belt One Road, promoted the implementation of a big number of cooperation projects designed to develop the economy and raise the wealth of the peoples along the One Belt One Road turning the initiative into a path to peace, prosperity and green development as well as into an innovative and civilised path by making One Belt One Road an international public good that enjoys great popularity in the modern world and a site for global cooperation. Inflexibly following the principle of mutual stimulation of openness inside the country and openness to the external world, an effective combination of “borrowings from the outside” and “exit”, we facilitated liberalisation and simplification of proceedings in commerce and investments, created a global network of free trade zones based on high standards, promoted the construction of pilot free trade zones and the Hainan free trade port, favoured the openness at institutional level, particularly, the openness of rules, restrictions, standard management rules and so on, formed the architectonics of external openness exercised on a larger scale, in more spheres and to a great extent, created a mutually beneficial, win-win, diversified and balanced, safe and highly effective open economic system, constantly strengthened and multiplied our advantages in international economic cooperation and competition.

During the new era, sea changes take place in the balance of power in international relations, unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony and power politics are a growing threat for the world and develop around the world, anti-globalism is gaining momentum, the world is entering a period of turmoil and transformations. The CC of the CPC especially noted that amid the severe and complex international situation and unseen risks and challenges from the outside, it is necessary to holistically consider the domestic and foreign situation, improve systems and mechanisms of party management through foreign policy work, intensify the creation of diplomatic activity at the top level, elaborate a strategic plan for the development of diplomacy of the world power with Chinese specifics, facilitate the creation of international relations of a new kind and the creation of the community of common destiny, develop general values of all humankind — peace, development, equality, fairness, democracy and freedom — direct the tendency to human progress.

Possessing the general state of affairs in the foreign policy work in the new era, firmly following the key line of work — service to national revival and promotion of human progress, hoisting the flag of peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit — the Communist Party of China promoted and improved the multi-vector, multi-level and multi-dimensional diplomatic concept, actively developed global partnerships. We carefully planned relations with leading countries and favoured coordination and cooperation with them. In accordance with the concept of benevolence, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusion and the foreign policy course for developing friendly and partner relations with neighbouring countries, we strengthened relations with them, thus creating a strategic foundation for China, forming the community of common destiny. On the basis of the correct understanding of fairness and benefit and the concept of truth, business, emotional bond and sincerity, we reinforced the unity and cooperation with a myriad of developing countries, completely used the mechanism of China’s cooperation with some regional associations. The party supported constant contacts with more than 500 political parties and organisations, expanded interparty exchanges and cooperation. Adapting to a new situation where the scale of “exit abroad” grew day after day, the party constantly improved the system of protection of China’s interests abroad, effectively responded to risks and challenges threatening China’s interests abroad.

Actively participating in the reformation and development of the global management system, China protected the system of international relations, and the United National is its core, protected the peace order with international law in its foundation, defended key norms of international relations based on goals and principles of the UN Charter, rigorously protected and followed the principle of true multilateralism, decisively opposed unilateralism, protectionism, hegemony and power politics, actively promoted the development of economic globalisation for greater openness, inclusion, availability, balance and mutual benefit.

China constructively participated in the political regulation of hot-button international and regional problems, played an active role in the response to climate change, combating poverty, anti-terrorism, cybersecurity, protection of regional security, etc. China promoted international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, ran the biggest global humanitarian campaign in the history of New China, assisted many countries, especially developing countries, provided financial and medical aid, support and the possibility of cooperation in vaccines by demonstrating an image of China as a responsible world power.

Thanks to constant efforts, the diplomacy of the world power with Chinese specifics thoroughly moved ahead, the creation of the community of common destiny already became a clear benchmark guiding the fashion and showing the direction of human development. Chinese diplomacy managed to create a new situation in the toughest changes in the world, transform the crisis into an opportunity against the backdrop of global unrest. China’s international influence significantly increased, its attractive and creative power notably strengthened.

On 18 November 2021, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at an expanded panel meeting of the Foreign Ministry. He said we should keep strengthening links with our good neighbours and friends in the People’s Republic of China. Now the bilateral relations have reached a record high level and represent an all-encompassing strategic partnership, which can be considered a model of effective interstate cooperation in the 21st century. It goes without saying that not everybody likes it. Some Western partners frankly try to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing. We perfectly see this and together with Chinese friends, we will keep responding to them with greater cooperation in politics, economy, other spheres, coordinate our steps on the international stage.

President Putin’s positive statement about Sino-Russian relations demonstrated again that Russia, particularly President Putin himself, attain huge importance to the development of relations with China. This demonstrates once again that the two countries are priorities in each others’ diplomacy, and China highly appreciates it.

In a joint statement by the 20th jubilee of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between China and Russia published by the two countries’ leaders in June 2021, the sides confirmed one more time that Russia needed blossoming and stable China, while China was interested in strong and successful Russia. Despite the past, present and future, the Sino-Russian relations will be based on the principles of equal rights, great mutual trust and the protection of each others’ key interests.

China and Russia are good neighbours and real partners who can withstand any trials. The development of bilateral partnership and strategic cooperation at the top level is based on long-term strategic choice depending on each country’s specifics. At the same time, we don’t intend to create an exclusive clique, but it is impossible to drive a wedge or sow the seeds of discord between us. The sides will continue following the consensus in firmly supporting each other in four aspects, confidently moving ahead, pursuing the common course of the two countries’ leaders, constantly enriching and expanding the strategic content of Sino-Russian relations in the new era, jointly working to build a new model of relations between big countries, which transcends ideology and cultural differences, thus favouring the construction of the community of common destiny.