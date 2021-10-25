Future bilingual teachers to be taught for 39 billion rubles

Next year multilingual complexes will have 115 new specialists

As Realnoe Vremya found out, Tatarstan is going to spend over 39 million rubles from the republican budget to train bilingual teachers during this academic year. A contract on educational services is from 1 September 2021 to 31 August 2022.

Nowadays 374 students from year two to four study pedagogical education (with two specialisations). They do training at Kazan Federal University according to the order of the Tatarstan Education Development Institute.

127 of 374 students will continue their studies in year two — 13 million rubles will be spent on their training. 22 of them study maths and a foreign language, 26 students to history and English. Also, 32 future primary school teachers study at Kazan Federal University (KFU). Another 47 people do extramural training in primary and pre-school education.

Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

132 future teachers of multilingual complex study in year three. Their training required 14 million rubles. 12 teachers will teach math and physics and start their teaching career in a multilingual environment, 17 people will become maths and IT teachers. Another 28 people will become primary school teachers and teach primary schoolchildren in English. 48 year-three students study pre-school and primary education. 27 people study two foreign languages, including English, to teach them to children later.

115 teachers will be ready by the next academic year. Such a number of future bilingual specialists study in year four. Their training costs 11,7 million rubles.

47 students complete their education to teach primary and pre-school students. Also, 21 people study IT and maths, 27 students do history and social studies, 20 will become music teachers. All the future teachers can work in a bilingual environment upon graduation.

As Realnoe Vremya was told in the Tatarstan Education Development Institute, students’ training is aimed to educate teachers on how to work in a bilingual and multilingual educational environment. They can work in multilingual complexes of Tatarstan and other educational establishments in the republic.

Realnoe Vremya assumes that teachers can work in Adymnar multilingual complexes. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

Bilingual students and a shortage of teachers

As Vice Minister of Education and Science of the Republic and head of the Department for Education Surveillance and Control in the Tatarstan Ministry of Education and Science Ramis Muzipov said in July, it is planned to train 200 teachers in Tatarstan by 2024 to work in bilingual and multilingual schools. It was reported in 2019 KFU was to admit 150 students who would become bilingual teachers in the future and be able to teach their subjects in Tatar and Russian. In 2018, the university had admitted 125 people for these specialities.

The Tatarstan Ministry of Education and Science explained to Realnoe Vremya that the training of bilingual teachers is a target, and students participate in a republican project of grants for those studying pedagogy. This means members of the project are monthly paid 15,000 rubles during the academic period if, of course, students successfully pass all the exams. Realnoe Vremya assumes that the teachers can work in Adymnar multilingual complexes.

The Adymnar (steps in Tatar) project, which is a path to knowledge and harmony that was initiated by first President of Tatarstan, State Adviser Mintimer Shaimiyev, kicked off two years ago. Over this time, four multilingual schools have been delivered across the republic — in Kazan, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny and Aktanysh. Another three schools are planned, including in Almetyevsk and Nizhnekamsk. It is considered to build 6 multilingual schools in the next few years.

Over this time, four multilingual schools have been delivered across the republic — in Kazan, Yelabuga, Naberezhnye Chelny and Aktanysh. Photo: Rinat Nazmetdinov

The Republican Foundation for Revival of Historical and Cultural Landmarks started to implement the project of a network of multilingual schools together with the Russian Ministry of Education and the Tatarstan Ministry of Education and Science in 2019. These educational complexes with education in Russian, Tatar and English are built and open in Tatarstan according to state standards of tasks of Education national project.

It should be noted that the new academic year in Tatarstan schools began amid a big deficit of staff — as of 1 September, there was a shortage of about 500 teachers. Moreover, Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny turned out in the lead of the anti-rating of schools with this indicator. Realnoe Vremya figured out the reasons for the deficit of teachers of “key” subjects graduates have mandatory state exams in, the temptation that take pedagogical faculty students from the road leading to the school as well as the strangeness of educational programmes of future teachers. At the beginning of the school year, in 12 districts — Aksubay, Baltasi, Yelabuga, Kamskoye Ustye, Mulsyumovo, Novosheshminsk, Pestrechi, Saba, Sarmanovo, Tetyushi, Tyulyachi and Chistopol — the schools were fully equipped with teachers.