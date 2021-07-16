Buyers lose interest in ready businesses in Kazan

Photo: Ilya Repin

What business is looked for the most in Russia but not in Kazan

While the number of ready businesses for sale in Kazan is growing, the interest in the most popular categories in the Tatarstan capital is falling, reads Avito’s data Realnoe Vremya was provided with. The interest has dropped even in those sectors that are “on the rise” in other regions, except for online stores.

So service enterprises became the most popular businesses to buy in Russia in the second quarter of 2021. They account for 28% of all requests of purchases of ready businesses. The top 3 also includes trade enterprises (23%) and catering (14%). However, services enterprises in Kazan became 20% less popular compared to the first quarter of 2021. Demand for trade companies in the city fell by 18%. A ready business in catering is 24% less popular than in the first quarter of 2021.

Entertainment became the leader in the rise of the number of requests to buy a ready business on the territory of Russia. The amount of people wishing to buy such a business in Novokuznetsk rose 2,8 times, in Kemerovo did by 79%. Interestingly, there is grown interest in Naberezhnye Chelny, by 55%. 56% fewer users compared to the previous quarter were ready to buy an entertainment business in Kazan in the second quarter of 2021.

Agricultural companies became 47% less popular. Photo: Ilya Repin

Production and agriculture are also on the list of spheres where the number of people who want to buy a ready business also increased. So a purchase of production enterprises was considered more often in Kaliningrad (72%), Chelyabinsk (+49%), Krasnoyarsk (+34%) and Nizhny Novgorod (+28%). In Kazan, the interest in production enterprises was 7% lower, while agricultural companies became 47% less popular.

Construction became the least attractive for businesspeople in the second quarter of 2021. Demand for construction companies went down in all the regions without exception in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter as well as in Kazan, 60% less compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Online stores became an exception, as we mentioned above: 14% more users considered buying online stores. To compare, demand for online stores rose by 55% in Astrakhan and Sochi, 50% in Krasnoyarsk, 47% in Naberezhnye Chelny.

Construction became the least attractive for businesspeople in the second quarter of 2021. Photo: Ilya Repin

Supply grows...

The interest in buying a ready business across Russia in general decreased by 10% after a big rise in the first quarter. Avito says that business activity traditionally reduces in summer. Nevertheless, 21% more people turned out to want to buy a business than during last year’s analogous period.

At the same time, supply grows: the number of offers of a ready business sale in Russia rose by 15% in the second quarter of the year. An analogous situation is observed in Kazan: the number of advertisements about the sale of a trade business rose by 15%, the amount of production companies did by 24%, services enterprises increase by 14%. At the same time, agricultural enterprises were sold 59% less in Kazan in the second quarter of 2021.

No average price

Agricultural enterprises and production organisations turned out the most expensive in the second quarter of 2021 across Russia on Avito. The price for agricultural enterprises went 50% up compared to the first quarter and reached 4,5 million rubles. Production companies cheapened by 13%, up to a million rubles. Catering enterprises whose average price dropped by 11% were 800,000 rubles on average.

The cheapest ready business could be purchased in online commerce — the average price of an online store was 99,000 rubles in the second quarter, it didn’t change since the beginning of the year. Prices for offline businesses in different entertainment spheres, services, commerce and even construction were equal to some 400,000-500,000 rubles.

Catering enterprises whose average price dropped by 11% were 800,000 rubles on average. Photo: Maxim Platonov

A similar layout is seen in Kazan, but agricultural enterprises were much more expensive — they cost 7 million rubles on average. Production companies were 950,000 rubles, the price tag of construction companies was a million rubles like across Russia. Catering and service organisations were sold for 550,000 and 400,000 rubles respectively. A trade company could be purchased for 350,000 rubles on average, an entertainment enterprise was 800,000 rubles. Online stores were sold in Kazan just for 50,000 rubles.