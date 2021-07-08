Veterinary control in Kazan suspends the sale of perishable products due to the heat

Photo: Ilya Repin

31 tonnes of unsafe products did not get on the tables

The situation with low-quality products on the shelves of Kazan has hardly changed this year, compared to last year. The head of the State Veterinary Association of the City of Kazan, Timur Galeev, said that as a result of the analysis, 31 tonnes of substandard and unsafe products were not allowed to be sold (according to the results of last year — 32 tonnes).

“In particular, three cases of organic and parasitic changes in meat, 30 cases — in offal and fish, two cases of adulteration of honey with sugar, 53 cases of aspiration of various origins, five cases of increased acidity of milk and dilution with water, in five cases — an increase in the content of somatic cells in milk, in eight cases — an increase in the content of nitrates in plant products. In particular, nitrate level in watermelons and beets imported from Kazakhstan and Samara Oblast was high. Thus, our service has stopped 101 cases of attempts to sell unsafe products in the city's markets," the head of the veterinary control listed.

Photo: kzn.ru

However, this year a new misfortune has appeared: due to the abnormal heat, merchants are experiencing problems with observing the temperature regime for storing perishable products. Someone does not have air conditioners or refrigeration equipment can not cope with the increased load. In such cases, the chief veterinarian of Kazan said, sales have been suspended until violations are eliminated.



He reminded that the food security of the capital of Tatarstan is provided by 10 laboratories, including at the Moskovsky and Central Markets, in the Agro-Industrial Park, and 12 vet control points. The control is also carried out at seasonal, thematic and tent fairs. During the year, the laboratories conduct more than 700,000 examinations, more than 250,000 have been conducted since the beginning of the year alone.

Photo: Ilya Repin

July promises to be hot



The mobile laboratory of veterinary control also carries out inspections at seasonal and field fairs, this is more than 80,000 examinations a year. Besides, the service selects samples for laboratory tests at existing enterprises and retail chains, checks companies for compliance with the requirements of disinfection and deratisation. Its tasks also include preventing the import and release of animal products that do not meet veterinary requirements, analysing the registration of accompanying documents in the Merkuriy system and monitoring products coming to the city.

According to Galeev, 226 accounts in the Merkuriy system have been blocked for the use of products of unknown origin and with an expired expiration date, 18 registrations have been cancelled. The perpetrators were brought to administrative responsibility.

The Rosselkhoznadzor Administration selected 96 samples of food products in social institutions of Kazan. Six cases have been identified when vegetable fats were present in the milk products, which does not meet the requirements of technical regulations. As a result of the audit, 19 orders have been issued to cancel declarations of conformity, 13 of them have been terminated. These are suppliers from Udmurt Oblast, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Ulyanovsk Oblast, Saratov Oblast, and Bryansk Oblast.

Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin asked to keep the situation with the slaughter of animals for the religious holiday under special control. Photo: kzn.ru

The specialists of the vet association also oversee the holding of Eid al-Adha, which is scheduled for July 20 this year. This is the control over the import of sacrificial animals, their slaughter at special sites. Up to 5,000 heads are sacrificed annually, up to 50 tonnes of biological waste are disposed of, up to 10,000 square metres of space are disinfected. According to Galeev, there are no problems in this area.



Mayor of Kazan Ilsur Metshin asked to keep the situation with the slaughter of animals for the religious holiday under special control since July is going to be hot.