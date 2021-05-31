One of the best in sector: Rustam Minnikhanov congratulates TAIF-NK’s staff on professional holiday

The Tatarstan president arrived in the Tatarstan petrochemical capital to celebrate Chemist’s Day

Celebrations dedicated to Chemist’s Day in Tatarstan traditionally took place in Nizhnekamsk — Russia’s biggest centre of the petrochemical and oil refining industry. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov arrived to congratulate workers of this sector and award the best of them state awards. Before festivities, the head of the republic visited an exposition devoted to accomplishments of the sector’s enterprises, including TAIF-NK JSC. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

Exhibition of accomplishments of Tatarstan’s largest enterprises

The professional holiday of workers of the chemical and petrochemical industry is usually celebrated on May’s last Sunday. Nizhnekamsk has been the centre of Chemist’s Day celebration in the republic for many years. Not only Tatarstan’s but also the whole country’s leading petrochemical enterprises are concentrated here.

Large-scale festivities dedicated to Chemist’s Day were held at Neftekhim Arean Ice Palace. An exhibition with products of the republic’s largest enterprises, particularly the sector’s key player TAIF-NK JSC, was set up in the foyer. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov got acquainted with the company’s exposition.

Today TAIF-NK JSC is one of the leading oil refineries in Russia uniting a group of highly efficient plants: an oil refinery, a benzene plant, gas condensate plant.

The assortment of products the company manufactures includes 49 names. Diesel fuel and straight-run petrol, motor petrol, liquefied hydrogen gases, jet fuel and bitumen are key types. The whole range of petroleum products complies with the world’s quality standards.

TAIF-NK JSC recently declared a new product — Euro 6 low-sulphur diesel fuel. The company plans to master the production of this type of fuel and start to stably produce it during the year. During his visit to the exhibition, Director General of TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov told Rustam Minnikhanov about the enterprise’s performance in 2020-2021. He talked about the implementation of environmental programmes in detail, thanks to them the environment in the region has notably improved in the region.

“The reconstruction of local treatment facilities ended in 2017. Modern automatic treatment facilities were put into operation. This allowed the plants to switch to a closed water circuit and almost rule out the necessity of using river water,” Maxim Novikov noted.

Apart from this, a condensate treatment unit with a capacity of 1,62 million cubic metres a year, which allowed reducing the purchase of chemically desalinated water thanks to using their own condensate, was launched in the Heavy Residues High Conversion Complex in 2019.

To honour the best

After looking over the exposition, the main part of the big festivities began — the official opening and an award ceremony of the sector’s best workers.

Director General of TAIF JSC Ruslan Shigabutdinov stressed that Chemist’s Day in Tatarstan is a special and important holiday. Precisely the chemical industry provided a powerful impulse for the economic development of the region and Nizhnekamsk half a century ago.

The TAIF JSC director general thanked veterans who laid the foundation for today’s successes, principles of future accomplishments and the whole staff of the group of companies, which is thousands of people.

“We should certainly remember our veterans with a feeling of special pride for the opportunity of working in this big staff, daily feeling the power of its operating plants, participating in advanced projects together, creating new plants with words with sincere gratitude. On behalf of our huge staff, let me deliver special words of gratitude to the management of the Republic of Tatarstan and personally President Rustam Minnikhanov for the unfailing and active support for our modern projects as well as the whole gas and petrochemical sector of the Republic of Tatarstan. I am convinced that we have huge prospects ahead and there is no doubt that we will perform all tasks,” he solemnly said.

The factory’s veterans received memorable gifts on this day. Repairman of Shop No. 1 at TAIF-NK JSC Ivan Dolganov was among them. He has been working in the unit ELOU-AVT-7 for 23 years.

“This award is something incredible for me. It is the acknowledgement of my labour, honesty. I love my profession very much. Fearless, skilful, educated people choose it. At TAIF-NK, it is possible to move up the ladder, all conditions are created for the youth. Young specialists come here, start from the bottom and then gradually grow and achieve successes,” Ivan Dolganov shared his impressions.

Young scientists, production innovators, students and schoolchildren who won Olympiads were honoured on the stage too. Chief Technologist and head of Technical Department of TAIF-NK JSC Marat Idrisov was noted too.

Albert Karimov, vice prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan and minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan, arrived to congratulate the workers of the petrochemical sector on the professional holiday.

“I sincerely congratulate everybody on the professional holiday, Chemist’s Day! The chemical industry is a basic sector of the industry of the Republic of Tatarstan that annually produces commodities for about a trillion rubles. Today the sector actively grows, develops thanks to those efforts veterans had once put. Thanks to the hard work of the staff, because young lads, boys and girls choose chemistry, petrochemistry today. The sector actively evolves because the capital of our petrochemistry — Nizhnekamsk — blossoms. Because investment projects are actively implemented in the republic. Corporations, producers of basic polymers and other important feedstock as well as numerous small- and medium-sized businesses that process this feedstock. Today we will traditionally note those companies that achieved the biggest successes last year. I congratulate everybody on the holiday! I wish you health, success and new achievements at work,” Albert Karimov, vice prime minister of the Republic of Tatarstan and minister of industry and trade of Tatarstan, solemnly said.

TAIF-NK workers receive state awards

Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov traditionally handed over state awards. Delivering his welcome speech, he congratulated everybody on Chemist’s Day, which is rightly one of the most important days for the republic.

“Dear veterans, dear workers of the petrochemical industry of our republic, our guests. There is a good tradition, we have hosted Chemist’s Day in Nizhnekamsk in the last years. It is not only a big, beautiful and solemn event, we start the work with enterprises. Our petrochemistry will be competitive, promising. But most importantly, it is people who are the skeleton of the petrochemical industry. There are also prospects of developing an educational scientific centre. It is very important. If we don’t pay attention to where, how and with whom we will work, it will be a big mistake. On behalf of the management of the republic, I would like to congratulate everybody on the professional holiday, thank you for your work. Today the Republic of Tatarstan is one of the petrochemical centres of our country. We have big plans, and these plans will become a reality. I wish health, success and prosperity of our enterprises and our republic,” Rustam Minnikhanov said onstage.

TAIF-NK JSC workers also received state awards. Ilfat Fazylzyanov, sixth-category equipment operator of Sulphurous Petroleum Product Catalytic Cracking Shop (vacuum gasoil) at TAIF-NK JSC’s Benzene Plant was awarded the title Honourable Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan for his long-term fruitful work in the petrochemical and oil refining industry.

“It is very pleasant to receive such a big award from our President Rustam Minnikhanov. One has to work hard for this. We weekly sit an exam, test ourselves. All conditions are created at TAIF-NK to upgrade one’s qualification. One should just work and work. The quality of petrol depends on the quality of the work done. We work according to a plan for analytic control the management gives us. It is about what parameters to keep, parameters for high-quality petrol. We aspire for this and try to be the best,” Ilfat Fazylzyanov says proudly.

Ilfat Fazylzyanov’s whole work experience is linked with the petrochemical and petroleum refining industry he has been working in for 34 years. He has been working as sixth-category equipment operator of Sulphurous Petroleum Product Catalytic Cracking Shop (vacuum gasoil) at TAIF-NK JSC’s Benzene Plant for 13 years.

“I studied in Kazan to become an operator in the chemical industry. Then my destiny brought me to Nizhnekamsk. I have been working here since then. This year I have turned 60 years. Health permitting, I will keep working,” Ilfat Fazylzyanov says and adds that he goes to work with great pleasure, it is the main hobby in his life.

Ilfat Fazylzyanov has a lot of achievements at work. He was actively involved in construction, assembly works and start-up and commissioning of Euro 5 petrol plant with a sulphur content of less than 10 ppm in November 2015. He oversaw the operation of a gas fractionating unit of hydrocarbon fractions, controlled the treatment of products made of sulphurous compounds. He participated in the project Reconstruction of Catalytic Cracking Petrol Hydrotreatment Unit with the Launch of Selective Hydration.

Director of the shop manufacturing bitumen of TAIF-NK Joint Stock Company oil refinery Fanis Salakhov received a state award too. He also became the Honourable Chemist of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“It is the acknowledgement of my work by the staff. It is not only my award, the whole staff deserves it. Thanks to the management of the company for believing in me, they acknowledged the merits of the whole shop,” Fanis Salakhov shares his emotions.

His career began in April 1987 as shift foreman at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. In 2000, he joined Nizhnekamsk Oil Refinery PJSC as an engineering technologist and later was transferred as the head of the bitumen shop. Since September 2005, he has been occupying the post of head of bitumen shop at TAIF-NK JSC oil refinery.

“I was interested in chemistry at school, all these chemical processes were interesting for me. I had good marks in chemistry at school, this is why I decided to choose this profession and have never regretted it,” Fanis Salakhov admits.

Fanis Salakhov participated in the modernisation of a unit producing unoxidised road bitumen and the launch of a new oxidised bitumen technology. Birutox unit designed to make oxidised bitumen based on an inactive unoxidised road bitumen unit was put into operation.

In 2015, Fanis Salakhov chaired the re-equipment of the shop aimed to build and launch a polymer-bitumen binders unit. In August, a packaging unit for road bitumen to cool bitumen down with the help of coolants with further packaging at the loading station was launched in the bitumen shop.

Oil refinery and petrochemistry are Tatarstan’s economy’s growth points

Today Tatarstan is a powerful, dynamically developing region, an initiator of numerous progressive undertakings in the country. The oil refining sector makes a considerable contribution to the growth of citizens’ well-being and the achievement of new results of the republic’s socio-economic development.

The activity of TAIF-NK JSC — one of the leading enterprises of the republic — is aimed to improve crude oil processing with the production of high-quality petroleum products, which directly facilitates the implementation of development programmes of the republic’s gas and petrochemical complex within the republican Socio-Economic Development Strategy through 2030, the performance of tasks of laying the foundation for national competitiveness.

Developing production capacities, optimising labour in the enterprise, TAIF-NK JSC complies with basic labour principles and rights by paying the workers a decent salary, stimulating its workers’ work by providing a wide range of social concessions, guarantees and compensations.

“Today I have reported on the performance of our enterprise in heavy residues high conversion to Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov. We achieved record high indicators in the first quarter of 2021 — 91,4% in March. Oil refining is an area where one should constantly develop. This requires great knowledge and experience. I would like to congratulate the citizens of the town and TAIF-NK workers on the professional holiday Chemist’s Day. I wish all colleagues success at work,” TAIF-NK JSC Maxim Novikov congratulated the sector’s workers.



