‘I want to come back here’: Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s ethylene plant impresses lyceum students with its magnitude

The flagship of Tatarstan petrochemistry continues to confidently implement the project on the construction of a new ethylene plant with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year. 37 pieces of huge equipment, including 28 columns, have been assembled at Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s EP-600 facility within three months. Over a thousand people are working there. Contractor general Gemont (Turkey) recently started to assemble the main manufacturing equipment — pyrolysis furnaces. Pupils of Lyceum No. 35 had a chance of seeing the scale of the construction project and specifics of the operation of the future ethylene plant first-hand. An information excursion was organised for the schoolchildren. Read more in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

New complex is plain to see

Before the excursions, the schoolchildren did mandatory safety training. Everybody was handed out medical masks and gloves. The pupils from 6 V class didn’t manage to enter the construction site of Russia’s unique EP-600 plant at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. But this didn’t impede them from evaluating the magnitude of the works. The guests went up to the viewing platform that offers a panoramic view on the future ethylene facility in company with Director of the plant Lenar Nagimullin.

The management of the plant also showed the lads a miniature of the new facility and told them about the manufacturing process in detail. The implementation of the project on the construction of EP-600 olefin complex is an important investment step in the development strategy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. It plans to annually refine 1,798,500 tonnes of naphtha, produce 600,000 tonnes of ethylene a year, 272,800 tonnes of propylene, 88,000 tonnes of butadiene and 245,600 tonnes of benzene.

Works on the project kicked off in February 2019 and keep to a schedule. 37 pieces of equipment have been assembled in total, 28 of them are columns, 6 absorbers, 2 containers and a reactor. Over a thousand people are working, more than 100 pieces of construction machinery are used.

“The construction of the complex is in an active phase. Huge equipment is erected, the assembly of the foundation goes on, metal structures are set up. We will start assembling pyrolysis furnaces in October. We expect representatives of Linde from Germany to arrive,” Director of new EP-600 plant Lenar Nagimullin told Realnoe Vremya in an interview.

According to him, a pyrolysis furnace is the main manufacturing equipment in the ethylene plant. Employees of Gemont, which is the contractor, will assemble it. Representatives of the project’s licensor German Linde will control.”

By the way, they have been supervising the construction since the very beginning, strictly personally controlling the compliance of construction works with the project, working and cost sheet documentation.

“According to the federal law, a designer’s supervision is a must on hazardous production sites. We are supervising the whole process on the site, also help to solve problems in the short term. I have been here since March, I am checking executive documentation, construction works and inspection. And if there are flaws, we eliminate them with the contractor. It is a standard practice in construction,” says Dinar Khisamutdinov, a senior specialist in Linde’s designer’s supervision.

Previously Dinar Khisamutdinov had worked in a similar construction facility in Tobolsk for three years and he says himself that he knows the whole “philosophy of the project”.

“This plant is unique because a pure product with 99% of ethylene content is manufactured. According to the technology, gas will circulate through pipes and units several times, without resides. From an environmental perspective, it is the world’s latest ethylene production unit. The same units are present in Tobolsk and Amur that showed their efficiency,” the representative of the designer noted.

The first 17 columns were erected with the help of a unique crane that can lift 1,600 tonnes. Another two cargo ships that will deliver 58 pieces of equipment for the future EP-600 complex will arrive by the end of this month.

“It will be the final stage by water. Another ship with not large heat exchangers is expected next spring. Moreover, supplies from Europe and other Russian regions by road don’t stop. Containers, pumps, control equipment, sensors, devices, cables are coming,” says Director of EP-600 plant Lenar Nagimullin.

“I understood I want to study chemistry”

The construction works in the new complex are scheduled to end in June 2023. The plant will need skilled staff. Operators, machinists of pumps and compressors will be needed for the launch and further maintenance. It is planned to invite young specialists, graduates from colleges and universities to work.

“During this excursion, we want to show the magnitude of the construction, give them an impression. It is the first visit of students to EP-600. We went to Nizhnekamsk Chemical Technological Institute, the Lemayev Petrochemistry and Oil Refining College themselves earlier. We told students about our project, answered concerning questions. We hope that when choosing a job in the future the lads will choose petrochemistry, will get special education and will come to work here,” says Director of the plant Lenar Nagimullin.

During the excursion, the schoolchildren asked a lot of questions. They were interested in the products made, pyrolysis furnaces, where one should study to become a petrochemist.

“It is a huge factory. We are lucky to be here and learn about the new plant. I like Chemistry, if everything is fine, I will go to work at Nizhnekamskneftekhim,” pupil of Lyceum No. 35 Railya Valiakhmetova shared her impressions.

“I liked everything. I will maybe dedicate my life with petrochemistry. To be honest, I am still considering what to become. After this excursion I will maybe make a choice,” says Artyom Zaynetdinov.

“I understood I want to study chemistry. It allows transforming new substances that can be used in everyday life. It is a miracle. The guides clearly explained everything to us. I want to come here again when the plant is built and look at it,” lyceum pupil Danil Zolotukhin confidently said.

After the excursion, the schoolchildren went to the factory’s canteen and found out what the petrochemists were fed with. Nine graders from Lyceum No. 37 are also going to visit EP-600 soon.

