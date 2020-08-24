TAIF-NK takes part in Help Get Ready For School republican charity campaign

Photo: Ilnaz Baymukhametov

The traditional charity campaign Help Get Ready For School has started in Tatarstan. TAIF-NK oil refining company has given a start to this good deed in Nizhnekamsk for several years in a row. The company annually allocates funds for the purchase of school cases and stationery for children from low-income and large families. This summer is no exception. The gift-giving took place at the Vesta centre for social assistance to families and children and the school No. 16, where children and their parents were impatient for the representatives of TAIF-NK to come.

“This is a big event for children”



It is difficult to overestimate the significance of the republican charity campaign Help Get Ready For School, initiated by the first President of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev in 2007. Thanks to it, the children from families who find themselves in a difficult life situation do not feel deprived, and along with their classmates they go to school with beautiful school bags and a full set of accessories for studying.

TAIF-NK has participated in the republican campaign for many years. This year, thanks to the refinery, dozens of schoolchildren have received targeted assistance, and parents have had the opportunity to save the family budget.

This year, thanks to the refinery, dozens of schoolchildren have received targeted assistance, and parents have had the opportunity to save the family budget

The first gifts were presented at school No. 16. According to tradition, TAIF-NK portfolios have everything children need for school — notebooks, diary, sketchbooks, coloured paper, cardboard, pens, pencils, markers, paints, pencil cases and much more.



“This support is invaluable. It is problematic to send a child to school even for an ordinary family, and even more so for a low-income family. This is a big event for children. We wish the children to study well at school, get B and A's," says the director of the school No. 16, Yekaterina Sorokina.

Alla Tazbekova is a single mother of two children. The youngest child is a first-grader this year. The woman admits that there is not enough money in the family, and only thanks to TAIF-NK her son will go to school with a beautiful satchel — no worse than his classmates have.

The first gifts were presented at school No. 16. According to tradition, TAIF-NK portfolios have everything children need for school

“We are looking forward to the beginning of the school year. We are very grateful to TAIF-NK for their assistance. It's hard for me to raise children alone. This is a great support for our family. My soul is happy, thank you very much," the woman says.



Maria Parko, a mother of three children, also expressed her gratitude to TAIF-NK.

“We received a call and were told that they would be handing over school bags and stationery materials. We were very happy. I took time off from work and came here with the kids. Thank you very much. Good school bags now in stores cost about 5,000 rubles, and a lot of money is needed to fill it with school supplies. This is a significant help for us. We appreciate it very much," the mother of many children notes.

“TAIF-NK buys satchels with orthopedic back, so that it will last for more than one year. I express my gratitude on behalf of all parents who have already received assistance from the company. I would like to wish further success and prosperity to the company," says Irina Surkova, the chairperson of the Council of territorial public self-government of districts No. 10 and 14 of Nizhnekamsk.

“The eldest son even envied — his backpack is not so bright and comfortable”

Then the representatives of TAIF-NK went to Vesta center for social assistance to families and children. The presentation of gifts was held in a festive atmosphere with the participation of fairy-tale characters.

Then the representatives of TAIF-NK went to Vesta center for social assistance to families and children. The presentation of gifts was held in a festive atmosphere with the participation of fairy-tale characters

“I have four children. My eldest daughter, Margarita, is going to the first grade. We really like the way the event is organised. Thank you for the invitation. Our family is struggling with money. Only my husband is working. I'm on maternity leave. This is a great help, we are immensely grateful," says Natalia Loos.



Receiving the school briefcases, the children did not hide their emotions. Future first-grader Vova immediately began to examine the contents of the backpack.

“Nice briefcase," the boy said enthusiastically. “I especially like the plane painted on it. The pencil case is also very beautiful.

The gift from TAIF-NK was also appreciated by Volodya's mother.

“The eldest son even envied — his backpack is not so bright and comfortable. There is a very soft back, the child will be comfortable to wear textbooks. Thank you very much for your concern," Izabella Chernova shared her impressions.

“The families requiring targeted support are registered in Vesta centre. Traditionally, every year TAIF-NK JSC helps those who can't get their children ready for school. Every year I watch the faces of children, how they are happy and surprised by gifts, and we are happy for them!” notes the deputy head of the Department of social protection Lilia Antonova.

Tatyana Mylnikova, the director of Vesta centre for social assistance to families and children, also thanked the representatives of TAIF-NK oil refining company for taking care of children. According to her, during the coronavirus epidemic, the assistance to poor and low-income families is doubly relevant.

“The children always leave with the joyful of this celebration. Thank you very much for your support. We hope that our friendship with TAIF-NK will continue for a long time," said Tatyana Mylnikova.

Receiving the school briefcases, the children did not hide their emotions. Future first-grader Vova immediately began to examine the contents of the backpack

The status of a reliable and responsible company



TAIF-NK has long gained the status of a reliable and responsible company that conducts various charitable activities. The company participates in many federal, regional and municipal projects. It provides significant financial assistance to medical, correctional and general education institutions.

TAIF-NK companies and socially unprotected segments of the population do not remain without attention. The company helps the sponsored veteran of the Great Patriotic War, allocates funds to support people with disabilities.

The company pays special attention to the younger generation. In addition to the republican charity campaign Help Get Ready For School, for more than 10 years TAIF-NK has participated in another socially significant project — KaDetstvo aimed at fostering patriotism from school days.

The company annually transfers significant funds to the Fund for promoting the development of civil society institutions in the Volga Federal District for the implementation of this federal programme.

Today, the Tatarstan cadet corps named after Hero of the Soviet Union Gani Safiullin is one of the most prestigious educational institutions in the republic.

In addition to the republican charity campaign Help Get Ready For School, for more than 10 years TAIF-NK has participated in another socially significant project — KaDetstvo aimed at fostering patriotism from school days. Photo: Insaf Giniyatullin

The company here carried out a complete overhaul of the main building, built a large sports complex with a swimming pool, installed an assault course, equipped a universal sports ground for mini football and basketball, outdoor sports town for workout exercises, landscaped area of the venue.



Besides, with the financial support of TAIF-NK, the Museum of History was opened on the day of remembrance of victims of political repression at the secondary school No. 12 in Nizhnekamsk. The exhibition is dedicated to the events of that time. The company helped to purchase modern racks for storing exhibits and necessary furniture. The museum is open to all students of the city.

TAIF-NK provides assistance to the Children's city hospital with a perinatal centre. Last year, the oil refining company took on all the costs of transporting a large-scale cargo worth 2 million rubles on a truck from the Laishevsky district to the medical facility.

Also, thanks to the company's help, the young patients of the children's infectious diseases department can brighten up their leisure time by watching their favourite TV channels during treatment. After major repairs, the company presented the hospital with 16 modern televisions, which were installed in front of each ward, and the sound was transmitted to the rooms where young patients lie using special acoustic systems.

In March 2015, the company provided financial assistance to create comfortable conditions for patients in the renovated clinic Solnechnaya. Four entertainment zones with game modules were created here.

In March 2015, the company provided financial assistance to create comfortable conditions for patients in the renovated clinic Solnechnaya. Photo: tat.e-nkama.ru

“We have worked with TAIF-NK since 2014. Then, with the support of the ministry of healthcare, the repair of two buildings in the hospital began. The idea was to create a comfortable environment. Fate has linked us to TAIF-NK. They listened to us, took into account all our wishes and provided us with significant assistance. We created comfortable areas for those who stay both in the clinic and in the hospital, and to increase the number of beds in the wards. The company helped us buy refrigerators, televisions, and microwave ovens that should be in every ward for infectious patients. In addition, playground equipment was purchased," Ramil Khamidullin, the head physician of the Children's City Hospital with perinatal centre, said.



According to him, the friendship with the oil refining company continues. The company regularly provides assistance to medical institutions. Just a few days ago, at the request of doctors, TAIF-NK provided special equipment for cleaning the territory adjacent to the hospital.

The formation of social infrastructure, financing of significant regional programmes, support for healthcare, education and sports, and most importantly, taking care of their workforce are among the important areas of TAIF-NK's social activities. Over the years of successful operation, the company has proved that it has all the necessary opportunities for sustainable growth and achieving all its goals. TAIF-NK plans to maintain its status as a reliable company with large investments in the development of human capital and the formation of the personality of the younger generation.

Sponsored material