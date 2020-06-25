‘The economic crisis caused by the pandemic can be an obstacle to Energy Strategy’

I think the document is quite voluminous and covers most problems of the sector and creates room for its development. Unfortunately, it doesn’t have ways of solving major problems such as cross subsidisation, higher effectiveness of thermal plants, the overload of the wholesale market of electrical energy with artificial increments, a solution to problems with the payback of heat generation. For instance, the Strategy envisages growth of installed capacity of the energy system of Russia by 2035 when the power of the system is already excessive.

The key indicators of electrical energy in the Strategy are: a reduction in the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) and System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) as well as a reduction in losses in networks; the construction of modern nuclear power plants; the start of hydrogen exports; a reduction in economically feasible costs on electrical energy production; higher effectiveness of heat generation. I think the goals set in the Strategy aren’t ambitious and can be achieved by the deadline.

The growing economic crisis caused by the pandemic can be an obstacle to implement the Strategy. There is a fall in electrical energy consumption, moreover, risks of the population’s failed payments increase, which is conditioned by the fall in general incomes. This totality can bring to a reduction in the amount of money that it takes to fund the measures envisaged by the Strategy.

In such a situation, the energy sector might need the government’s support. For instance, a moratorium on making regulatory decisions worsening conditions of running a business will help. Companies will need concessionary loans to cover cash gaps, a postponement of the launch of capacities without fines if this happened because of coronavirus restrictions. It is also necessary to consider the influence of the coronavirus on energy companies’ tariffs of costs, while with time it is necessary to cancel the moratorium on fines for unpaid utility bills.