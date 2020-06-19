Сonstruction scale and new technologies: heads of rural settlements visit Nizhnekamskneftekhim's EP-600 under construction

The heads of five rural settlements of Nizhnekamsk and Tukayevsky districts visited the future EP-600 ethylene plant. The guests saw how the construction works are being carried out and asked questions, in particular, about the environmental safety of the project.

Advanced technologies in the field of hydrocarbon processing



The guests received mandatory introductory safety instructions, medical masks and gloves before the start of the tour. After that, the heads of rural settlements were shown the layout of the future production and told about the advanced technologies applied at the plant.

The guests learned that the project 'New complex for the production of olefins of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC' is included in the long-term Development Strategy of Chemical and Petrochemical Complexes of Russia until 2030, Strategy for Socio-Economic Development of Tatarstan, the list of priority investment projects of the Volga Federal District and in the Investment Memorandum of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Along with the production of ethylene with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes a year, it will produce propylene — 270,000 tonnes a year, benzene — 248,000 tonnes a year, butadiene — 89,000 tonnes a year.



“The meeting was organised within the framework of the plan of interaction with interested parties. We have been visited by the heads of those rural settlements that can potentially be affected by our production. We showed the general plan of the construction site and told about the project. If we talk about the environmental side of the issue, then Nizhnekamskneftekhim every two years is checked by Ramboll for compliance with international standards in the environmental and social spheres. EP-600 will have its own local treatment plants, all the treated water will be returned back to the production process," said Insaf Salakhov, the chief specialist for the implementation of the EP-600 environmental and social action plan of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Own local wastewater treatment plant

The heads of five rural settlements saw firsthand the scale of construction and found out what technologies will be used here. The guests were told that the complex will use new ideas in the field of processing of hydrocarbons. This will ensure the reliability, safety and efficiency of the project.

The waste effluent generated during the technological process will be treated at the local treatment plant and returned to the process, thus minimising the environmental impact and reducing the consumption of clarified river water from the Kama River.

The impact on the environment from the operation of the complex complies with the sanitary legislation on noise level and air quality. The emissions of pollutants, in comparison with similar industries, will be 4 times less. A modern flare system will be installed at the facility.

“We have received all the permits and passed the main state environmental expertise. Currently, 50% of the development of the pit has been carried out, and the same amount of foundation work has been carried out. In parallel, large-capacity equipment is being brought. Now two columns for customs clearance are located at the base of the temporary storage warehouse. After which they will be installed on the foundation," said the director of the EP-600 plant, Lenar Nagimullin.



Seeing for themselves

To get acquainted with the progress of the construction works, the guests went up to the observation deck located on the roof of EP-600's administrative building. Today, more than 850 people and 147 units of construction equipment have been mobilised for the construction. The work is underway on the development of ditches, fencing the complex, temporary roads and lighting, pile installation, and foundation concreting. The construction of a rotational camp has begun. Gradually, the main technological equipment is being delivered.

The guests were told that the first batch with two large-sized columns arrived in Nizhnekamsk in early June. In the near future, another 17 pieces of equipment will be delivered to the site. In total, during the navigation period from June to September 2020, Nizhnekamskneftekhim will receive 264 pieces of equipment. The plant will be built by contractors from Russia, as well as the general construction contractor — Turkish company GEMONT LLC, the contract with which was signed on February 19 this year.

What is important, the project will have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the region, as well as the Russian industry. More than 600 new jobs will be created, graduates of local universities and colleges will be able to find employment, and tax deductions to the budget of the republic and the city will increase.



The guests were impressed by what they saw on the construction site of the future EP-600 plant.

“We are glad that we were shown the EP-600 construction site. We saw the scale of the future plant. It is clearly visible from the observation deck," said the head of Ishteryakovsky rural settlement, Gulnara Garifullina.

“We are satisfied with what we have seen. Everything is compactly placed on the construction site. The company is very serious, credible," said Mansur Sakhbeev, the head of Biklyansky rural settlement.