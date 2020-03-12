Ayrat Safin to Nizhnekamskneftekhim's women: “Our team would not exist without you”

How Nizhnekamskneftekhim's director general congratulated on the upcoming holiday of March 8

The women of Nizhnekamskneftekhim have accepted sincere congratulations from men, including President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin and head of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District, Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin. The most active, hard-working, talented female employees of the company have been awarded state awards and certificates of appreciation. Festive concerts were held in the city and at Nizhnekamskneftekhim on the eve of International Women's Day. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Our company employs about 6,000 women”

A large festive concert in honour of International Women's Day was held in the conference hall of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. The most conscientious and active female representatives of Nizhnekamskneftekhim were invited there. Men met the women in the hall, presented bouquets of spring flowers. A festive photo zone was also organized there.

Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, delivered a speech. He thanked the women of petrochemstry for their conscientious work, active life position and personal contribution to the development of the company.

“On behalf of the entire Nizhnekamskneftekhim men's team, I congratulate you on the upcoming International Women's Day — March 8. Our company currently employs about 6,000 women of various professions. And you are doing a brilliant job. Your smiles, attention and care help us, men, in everyday affairs and inspire new production achievements. I want to wish you good health, simple women's happiness, to have loved ones around, children happy with success, and parents alive and healthy. Thank you very much, this team would not have existed without you," Ayrat Safin said with gratitude.



After his speech, the director general presented the letters of thanks and gifts to 22 female employees of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Among the winners, there were two winners of the zonal stage of the republican contest 'Woman of the Year. Man of the Year: Women's View' Gulnara Gilmanova and Olga Lantsova. They once again showed their winning creative numbers on the stage.

Smart, responsible, beautiful...

Gulnara Gilmanova, the machinist of the compressor pumping units of Divinyl & Hydrocarbon Feed Plant, performed a touching song about her love for Nizhnekamskneftekhim and Tatarstan. This number was recognized as the best in the category 'My Destiny — My Profession' (women in industry).

Gulnara came to work at Nizhnekamskneftekhim 12 years ago, leaving the profession of a primary school teacher. Here, she mastered the petrochemical specialty — the machinist of pumping units — from scratch. Besides, Gulnara is also a mother of four children. The older sons also work in production, and the younger daughter is a student at the Polytechnic College.

Olga Lantsova is another bright and strong representative. She is the head of Energostantsia management department and the commander of Neftekhimik search team, which she managed for more than 15 years. In the republican contest, Olga won a landslide victory in the category 'Woman-Example of the Year'.



Under her leadership, the search team has found more than 800 remains of soldiers, twenty-one names were established, and sixteen Red Army soldiers had relatives. According to Olga, the team managed to achieve such success thanks to the significant support of the company, where she has been working for 23 years.

“I like both my work and my public business — the search party at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. Sometimes it's hard, but I always pull myself together and go all the way to my goal. Our museum is currently being under construction, it will be opened in March, and we are going on a new expedition in April," Olga Lantsova told the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya.

In her creative number, the commander of Neftekhimik search team told about how she managed to fulfill a promise made to her parents to find the remains of her grandfather, who died during the Great Patriotic War.



By the way, on March 7, the winners of the zonal round of the republican contest 'Woman of the Year' Olga Lantsova and Gulnara Gilmanova went to a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

“You are the beautiful and best half of Nizhnekamsk”

Another festive concert dedicated to International Women's Day was held the day before in the House of Folk Art. More than 70 female representatives of Nizhnekamskneftekhim received a personal invitation to the holiday from the head of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District, Mayor of Nizhnekamsk Aydar Metshin.

“The women of Nizhnekamsk are our greatest wealth. You are the beautiful and best half of Nizhnekamsk, you combine your home with a successful career and show yourself in all areas of our busy lives. On this beautiful day of spring and beauty, I would like to sincerely wish you health and well-being, let there be a lot of joy and love in life, I wish you a great spring mood and women's happiness," Aydar Metshin said solemnly.

Vera Farkhutdinova, a process engineer at the Oligomer and Glycol Plant of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, was among those who took the stage on this day.

“It is very pleasant to be in such an environment, you can immediately feel the approach of the holiday," Vera Farkhutdinova shared her impressions. “I have worked at the company since 1985, I came immediately after graduating from vocational school No. 62, then I graduated from the Kazan National Research Technological University (KNRTU). I started as an apparatchik, worked in one shop for 19 years, I had a very good team, I gained good experience. This helped me to move forward in the future, since 2004 I have worked in the production and technical department.



According to colleagues, during the work as a shift engineer Vera Aleksandrovna has studied technological processes of the plant, inventory flows, especially quickly-dispatching service.

Certificates of merit also were awarded to lab technician Flera Ibragimova, apparatchiks Galina Dyakova, Nina Rudneva, machinist of pump units Nurania Shaydullina.

Award from the president of the Republic of Tatarstan

We should also tell you about another representative of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Gelnara Farkhutdinova. For many years of hard work, innovative ideas, she has been awarded the state award and the title 'Honoured Chemist of Tatarstan'. The award ceremony was held in Kazan on March 5 at the Lenin Cultural and Leisure Complex. The award was handed personally by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

“This is a very valuable reward for me. It's nice that you appreciated my work, the work of my team. I have worked at the plant for more than 40 years, I loved and love my work, because it is scrupulous, serious, and requires a lot of return. I want to say a big thank you to the management, the team, I really like it here at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, otherwise, I would not have worked here for so many years," Gelnara Farkhutdinova shared her emotions with Realnoe Vremya.



Gelnara Farkhutdinova devoted her entire life to Nizhnekamskneftekhim. She got a job in 1979 as a synthesis apparatchik of the 4th category. She took an active part in commissioning works, as well as in the start-up of the ethylene oxide carrier production plant. At the same time, without stopping her work, she was studying at the Nizhnekamsk Petrochemical College. In 1987, she was transferred to the post of process engineer of the 1st category at the shop of the production of ethylene and ethyl cellosolve No. 2406, in 2000 — process engineer of 3rd category.

Today, Gelnara Fakhrutdinova successfully works as an oxidation apparatchik of the 5th category of shop No. 6706. Now she is responsible for maintaining and controlling the acceptance and pumping of finished products in the ethylene glycol and ethyl cellosolve production shop of the Oligomer and Glycol Plant.

Taking care of each other

And there are a lot of such amazing, extraordinary, creative, purposeful women at Nizhnekamskneftekhim. And all of them deserve special attention and words of gratitude. Men can only wonder how they manage to combine work in the workplace, household chores, raising children and, at the same time, not lose their charm.

By the way, today the company employs 5,780 female representatives — this is 39% of the workforce. Women in petrochemistry work in a variety of professions: apparatchiks, insulators, pressers, EC&I fitters, engineers, dispatchers, and I must say, they cope with their duties as well as men, making a serious contribution to the professional success of the company, performing an important social role.



“A woman is a very serious part of our workforce. We always turn all our hopes to women because when there is a woman in the team, there is a well-coordinated work, understanding, and the number of difficult situations decreases," said Yelena Velik, the deputy chairman of the United Trade Union organization of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. “The women of Nizhnekamskneftekhim also care about their family, home, and work, showing comprehensive care for our company.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim shows its care and attention to women not only on the eve of March 8 — but throughout the year. All conditions are created for this purpose at the enterprise.



“We have many social facilities, recreation centres, children's health camps, health resorts, there is an opportunity to rest and improve your health. There are a lot of benefits for them — this is holding mother's days, receiving gifts for children for the New Year, and so on. All this is very much appreciated. Our women make a significant contribution to the company's success, and it takes care of women," emphasized Deputy Chairperson of the United Trade Union organization of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Elena Velik.



