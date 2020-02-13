Tatarstan veterans to receive additional payments from Minnikhanov

“Putin's” 75,000 rubles are added with “Minnikhanov's” 25,000 rubles in honour of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

Rustam Minnikhanov has met with veteran of the Great Patriotic War Garifzyan Galiev, the director of the local history museum of the village Tsipya, Baltasinsky district. During this touching event, the president of Tatarstan announced the decision to allocate an additional 25,000 rubles to the participants of the war to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory in honour of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. In total with 75,000 rubles from Vladimir Putin, it turns out to be 100,000 — a symbolic figure in the year of the centenary of the republic's formation.

100,000 a year of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

On 11 February, Rustam Minnikhanov visited the Baltasinsky district. In the district centre, he met with the director of the local museum of local lore, 93-year-old Garifzhan Galiev, a participant in the Great Patriotic War. During this conversation, he announced a sensational decision: to pay 25,000 rubles from the republic's budget to each veteran, minor prisoner of Nazi concentration camps and resident of besieged Leningrad. 5,000 in addition to the rest of the payments will be received by home front workers and widows of war veterans living in Tatarstan.

Garifzyan Galievich was very touched: he took the president's hands in a fatherly way and warmly thanked him.

Until now, it has been known that in 2020 each participant in the Great Patriotic War is to receive 75,000 rubles as a gift for the 75th anniversary of the Victory from the federal budget. This payment has already been announced by Vladimir Putin. Thus, today Rustam Minnikhanov “rounded off” the gift to Tatarstan veterans. It looks very warm and symbolic: participants in the war will receive 100,000 rubles to the centenary of the TASSR. The republic will add another 5,000 rubles to the “Putin's” payment to home front workers and widows of war veterans.

During a meeting in Baltasi with veteran of the Great Patriotic War Garifzyan Galiev, Rustam Minnikhanov announced the decision to allocate to members of the war additional 25,000 rubles to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory in honour of the 100th anniversary of TASSR. Photo courtesy of the press service of the Tatarstan president

Lilia Galimova, the head of the press service of the president of Tatarstan, gave a comment to Realnoe Vremya:



“The president has just made a decision, and the budget already provides for the necessary amount. In total, more than 34,000 veterans will receive a one-time payment.

“It is important that every veteran feels cared for and receives targeted assistance," Rustam Minnikhanov explained his decision.

A third of a billion from the republic's budget

In Tatarstan, 33,209 people can apply for a one-time payment. This number includes both veterans and other categories of beneficiaries. 8,801 people in the republic will be eligible for payment of 25,000 rubles- these are participants of military operations, “blockaders” and children-prisoners of concentration camps. It is easy to calculate that 220 million rubles will be spent from the republic's budget for these purposes.

There are many times more home front workers and widows of veterans in the republic: there are 24,408 of them, and each of them will receive 5,000. The budget will allocate 122 million for these purposes. Thus, in total, the Republican Treasury will give 342 million to those who gave us a peaceful sky over our heads. That's a third of a billion!

In Tatarstan, 33,209 people can apply for a one-time payment. This number includes both veterans and other categories of beneficiaries. Photo: Oleg Tikhonov

The amount of “Minnikhanov's” payments was determined earlier than “Sobyanin's”



One-time payments to veterans for Victory Day in Russia have been made for a long time. In recent years, by May 9, the federal authorities have given veterans 10,000, and home front workers — 5,000. These payments are commonly referred to as “Putin's” payments. But this year marks a big, special anniversary. 75 years have passed since the Victory Day — and special gifts are prepared for this day. Four days ago, Vladimir Putin announced a “round” payment corresponding to the number of anniversary years: all veterans of the country will receive 75,000 for the holiday. 50,000 will be paid to home front workers and widows of veterans. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin estimated that the Russian budget will spend 71 billion rubles for this. The money is to be paid in April-May 2020.

The regions also try to honour their veterans, brighten up their old age and solve their problems, including financial ones, if possible.

For example, in Crimea, the one-time payment to veterans will grow from 15,000 in 2019 to 50,000 by the anniversary. In Arkhangelsk Oblast, veterans will receive 10,000 rubles as a gift, and home front workers will receive 5,000 rubles. The budget of Yakutia allocates its front-line soldiers 100,000 rubles in addition to the federal payments, the Sakhalin authorities — 75,000 (for these purposes and for payments to home front workers, the region's budget provides about 200 million). The budget of Karachay-Cherkessia will give 115 of its veterans 50,000 rubles (thus, the load on the budget of the republic will be 5,8 million). The amount of “Sobyanin's” payments to Moscow veterans has not yet been determined.