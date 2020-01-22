Treatment with deduction and other good news from a Russia's State Duma deputy

The State Council of Tatarstan about the “social” changes of the Russian legislation

About labour valor, feats and glory, as well as poverty and measures to eliminate it, and amendments to the Russian Constitution, which will be introduced without a referendum — basing on a simple survey of the opinion of citizens of the country, were discussed at a press conference in the State Council of Tatarstan. Olga Pavlova, a deputy of the Russian State Duma, told reporters about innovations in the federal legislation in the social sphere. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Cities, children, planes

Olga Pavlova with aspiration spoke about the draft bill on awarding the title 'A City of Labor Valor' and reminded that Kazan has a reasonable claim to it and “should be one of the first” since it produced more than 600 items of military products during the Great Patriotic War and every sixth military aircraft was assembled there.

“We plan to pass the third reading by February 20 and bring in this bill to the Federation Council," Pavlova said.

Journalists reminded the deputy about the stalled bill on children of war — she promised that “by the second reading, a solution to many issues will be found” and those young people who participated in the labor front will “be noted”. And she called the bill on children of war “raw” and noted that after the adoption of the bill on cities of labor valor, it will not be required.

Russian lawmakers have almost lifted the ban on beer sales at stadiums, Pavlova reminded

Beer, deduction, minuscule minimum



Russian lawmakers have almost lifted the ban on beer sales at stadiums, Pavlova reminded:

“We allowed this only for one purpose — all the funds that will be received from the sale of beer and from its advertising will go to the development of children's sports. The ministry of sports will determine the rules for transferring these funds to children's sports schools. Unless some of the money goes to children's schools. The control and supervision mechanism will be activated…"

Besides, she reminded, focusing on foreign experience, legislators propose to adopt restrictions on the strength of the beverage — up to 5% of the alcohol content.

The second reading of the bill is to take place before the end of February.

“There are various videos on social networks, and this is true: starting from 2019, income that was taxed at the rate of 13 percent on personal income can be reduced by the cost of medicines purchased by a doctor," Pavlova dispelled doubts that Russians have another tax benefit. The changes took effect on June 17 and can be applied to all income at the beginning of this year.

Previously, she reminded, the tax deduction for medicines was provided if they were included in the list of active substances approved by Russian government Decree No. 201 as of 19 March 2001, but now they can be any medication, as long as they have a prescription on a doctor's form and a document confirming payment.

To ensure equal opportunities for citizens throughout the country, the Russian Constitution plans to directly fix the norm on the minimum wage — not lower than the subsistence minimum, Pavlova said

At the same time, you can get a deduction for medicines not only for yourself, but also for your next of kin — minor children, parents of retirement age, and your spouse. But the social deduction has its own limit — 120,000 rubles, so the maximum amount of deduction is 15,600 rubles.



To ensure equal opportunities for citizens throughout the country, the Russian Constitution plans to directly fix the norm on the minimum wage — not lower than the subsistence minimum, Pavlova said. She said that work is also underway to increase the living wage itself, which is currently humiliatingly low:

“It can no longer exist in this context.”

Amendments to the Constitution adopted at the referendum, according to her, will be made without one:

“Maybe it will be a poll," she suggested in response to the question from journalists whether they will hold a referendum when they are accepted.

For old and small

Answering questions from the Realnoe Vremya reporter, Olga Pavlova avoided specific figures — she was not ready to name the difference between the average salary and the average pension in Tatarstan, the gap between which Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to sharply reduce in his message.

“I made 102 conversions to the State Duma last year," she said. “That the pension should not be less than 40 per cent of the lost earnings. This is what we are aiming for. As far as I know, the pension indexation is confirmed every year, and pensions will grow.

Olga Pavlova said that secondary education, which trains personnel for production, should become a cluster, and personnel should be prepared by order of enterprises that need them

It is necessary to add that in the Russian rating of salaries Tatarstan ranks the 39th, and the minimum wage in the republic for 2020 in the off-budget sphere, where the percentage of “gray” payments between employers and employees is high, is only 12,130 rubles. Following the principle announced by Pavlova, the average pension expected by a significant number of residents of the republic in rubles from the beginning of 2020 is 4,85 thousand rubles.



Keeping in mind President Putin's order to modernize the system of secondary vocational education, the correspondent of Realnoe Vremya asked what, in the opinion of the State Duma deputy, measures should be taken in the first place in the light of the elimination of a significant part of vocational schools, including in Kazan. Olga Pavlova said that secondary education, which prepares personnel for production, should become a cluster, and personnel should be prepared by order of enterprises that need them, while students should practice at the production for which they are prepared.