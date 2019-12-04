30 years since the end of the Cold War: “The world just has become different, there are no prominent allies today”

I hardly consider the US an ally today. After all, allies are those who act in alliance with each other. But the actions that the Americans take from time to time, rejecting some international agreements, can hardly be called partnership ones.

By and large, the tension never finally subsided. Just from time to time it becomes smaller, and then increases with renewed vigour. So it will be, probably. It is unlikely that everything will ever come to a state of friendship. The US are unlikely to abandon their political doctrine: they are trying to build a unipolar world, not paying attention to the opinion of other states. Therefore, probably, we will not have allied and partnership relations — because they involve joint discussion and implementation of many projects. But when they unilaterally first renounce international agreements then to impose sanctions — what are we talking about?

At the same time, the US continues to impose its conditions not only on us, but also on the rest of the world: for example, Europe, when they bombed Yugoslavia, without asking anyone anything... Then we remember what happened when they were looking for atomic weapons in Iraq. They play their game, and they don't care about the opinions of others. Remember Kosovo: the referendum was held and detached from Serbia. But when the same thing happened in Crimea — they consider the will of the people outlawed. I think we will never have an alliance.