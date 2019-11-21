“When this team appears on the stage, the audience can be sure — quality spectacle awaits them”

The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim has won the first team place in the VII annual open republican festival of creativity of working youth Our Time-Beznen Zaman

Photo: photo courtesy of Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Nizhnekamskneftekhim’s employees have once again proved that they are not only professionals in their field but also talented artists. In the superfinal of the television project Our Time-Beznen Zaman, held in Kazan from 13 to 16 November, they won a landslide victory, winning the first team place. Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov visited the grand gala concert. The head of the republic noted that this is the best festival in the country among working youth. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Every evening we prepared, discussed new ideas

The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim started preparing for the large-scale festival long before its final. Despite the changing schedule, the young people devoted every spare minute to rehearsals, where they completely immersed themselves in the world of creativity and acting.

“The preparation was strenuous, immediately after work it was impossible to be free, but we still found time, every evening we prepared, discussed the proposed ideas. Everything went very well, the organization is good. Thank to the management of Nizhnekamskneftekhim for their support. We are proud that we had the honour to represent the company at the festival,” team member Alexey Brednev, a leading engineer-technologist of the butyl rubber plant, shared his impressions.

The republican festival of creativity of working youth Our Time-Beznen Zaman was founded 7 years ago. Since then, Nizhnekamskneftekhim has been a regular participant. By the way, in the first year petrochemicals loudly asserted themselves by winning the Grand Prix.

“Our team is representatives of different divisions of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. All young people are creative, with an active life position. We take part in all nominations. If at the first zonal stage, we show vocal performances, dances, already in the final we add a small form and ‘calling card’ where we glorify our enterprise, collective,” Nadezhda Abdullina, the art director of the United Trade Union Organization of Roskhimprofsoyuz at Nizhnekamskneftekhim told.

“Your team is absolutely amazing! These are titans, I will not be afraid of this word, pillars and the basis of the festival”

This year, the festival has been dedicated to the Year of working professions and aroused unprecedented interest in the project. In total, representatives of 174 enterprises, organizations and institutions of the republic applied for participation in the VII republican festival Our Time — Beznen Zaman. The team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim consisted of 21 people.

“Our team is very talented. We have updated it this year, took young people. New people means new ideas. Our company helped a lot, provided costumes and props in a timely manner. It is very convenient when there was an idea and you can immediately implement it,” the team captain Aynur Khafizov, shift manager of the styrene and polyether resin plant, said with pride.

The gala concert of the festival, the guest of honour of which was President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, was opened by the team of Nizhnekamskneftekhim. First, the petrochemists showed a “calling card”, then an original choreographic production. The dancers played a humorous scene from the life of a rural merchant who, fascinated by beautiful young ladies, lost all the goods. The next issue was no less intense. Dressed in costumes of Russian heroes, in “scales like the heat of grief”, petrochemists from the stage really looked like black sea knights: stately, they beautifully in unison began to sing a song about the Homeland.

“Your team is absolutely amazing! These are titans, I will not be afraid of this word, pillars and the basis of the festival. In the first year, they won the Grand Prix, then the first winners, and since then have not dropped the bar. When Nizhnekamskneftekhim appears on the stage, the viewer can be sure: a quality spectacle awaits him. Quality one!” Alexander Feldman, a member of the jury of the festival Our Time-Beznen Zaman, actor, director and artistic director of the Kazan chamber theater Advig, gave the eloquent assessment of the performance of the petrochemists.

The singers of Nizhnekamskneftekhim won the hearts of the audience. The voice of the thermal system mechanic Dmitry Matveev fascinated the whole audience.

“The song we chose for the performance is difficult but beautiful. What could be better than a singing man? Only a lot of singing men. I think we will make due effect,” Dmitry Matveev jokingly told.

“You are people of production, but you are the same masters on the stage, in creativity”

That evening many warm words were addressed to talented working youth of Tatarstan from the stage. The head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, shared his impressions.

“There is no doubt that this is the best festival of our country among working youth, and this is very important,” he said. “The man of labour is the most important unit, an integral part of any country, republic, district, enterprise. You represent the enterprises of our republic, you are people of production, but you are the same masters on the stage, in creativity — this is very important.”

The president of the republic reminded that the year 2019 was declared the Year of Working Professions in Tatarstan. He thanked the heads of enterprises who support their teams at the festival. “We will continue to support this movement,” Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the participants. “We're proud of you.” You are the gold pool of our republic, our future!”

Petrochemists managed to achieve such high results in the open republican contest of working youth Our Time-Beznen Zaman thanks to the active work to support talented youth, which has been conducted at Nizhnekamskneftekhim since the first Director General Nikolay Lemaev.

“This victory was given for a reason. A lot of work had been done within the team. Costumes, performance — everything was thought out to the smallest detail,” said Deputy Chairman of the Trade Union Committee of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Elena Velik. “The jury at the competition Our Time-Beznen Zaman is very serious. For example, this year all qualifying rounds were watched by the director of the Sergey Bezrukov theatre, who said that our children should be taken to Moscow to the theatre!

According to Elena Velik, Nizhnekamskneftekhim pays special attention to the development of culture and promotion of a healthy lifestyle at the enterprise.

“Every year we hold many diverse cultural, sports events, competitions of professional skills. This is done in order for young people to find not only production interests, but could engage in creativity and sports,” she said.

For the victory in the festival Our Time-Beznen Zaman, the petrochemists received cups, diplomas, gifts, cash prizes from the government of Tatarstan. The award was presented to the winners by Deputy Prime Minister Leyla Fazleeva and honoured artist of the Russian Federation, people's artist of the Republic of Tatarstan, soloist of the State Orchestra of Folk Instruments of the Tatarstan Tatgosfilarmony named after Gabdulla Tukay, chairperson of the jury of the festival Rezeda Galimova.