''Security, communications and Internet are present in all sectors today — including in construction''

Photo: Roman Khasaev

The opening of the exhibitions VolgaStroyExpo and Security.Communications.Internet took place on 23 April in Kazan. Why the organizers combine these events for the second year in a row, how telecommunications and IT companies are changing the sphere of construction, how many companies have presented their solutions this year and how much the place at the exhibition will cost — read in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Digital construction

On 23 April, the 24th VolgaStroyExpo exhibition and the 23rd specialized exhibition Security.Communciations.Internet were simultaneously opened at the site of the Kazan Fair. For almost a quarter of a century, the manufacturers of building materials, equipment and machinery are exhibited at the first event, and the second one shows modern technology in the field of security. The format of simultaneous holding of these, at first glance, having little in common, exhibitions, is deliberately chosen by the organizers for the second year in a row.

“We are holding two exhibitions at the same time and I note that this format is used not for the first time. The fact is that safety in construction is one of the sections of Safety. Communication. Internet. All areas intersect: today everything — safety, communications and the Internet — are present in all industries and in construction in particular,” head of the directorate of exhibitions of Elena Valenok said.

Indeed, digitalization is sweeping the world by leaps and bounds and penetrates into all spheres. In particular, the developed countries have taken a course to increase the productivity of the construction cluster by means of automation of processes, as well as high-tech tools capable of collecting and analyzing data. Experts have long recognized the economic feasibility of digitalizing construction projects through building Information Modeling (BIM), 3D visualization, the Internet of things (IoT) and data management systems.

The situation is quite comparable with the “digitization” of the oil industry: the largest market participants directly state that the introduction of new technologies can seriously reduce oil production losses, as well as equipment downtime. As an example, we can cite the oil well digital twin, which, in addition to the economic effect, gives oil companies the opportunity to carry out online monitoring of technological equipment, remotely control the well and change the parameters of work in real time.

Full import substitution at this exhibition

According to the head of the directorate of exhibitions, Elena Palenok, this year the percentage of companies that came to the event with digital solutions is small, “In the framework of this exhibition, the number of companies is 15. Seven of them brought their developments from other cities of Russia.” To exhibit on the site, the company will have to pay about 50,000 rubles. As the interlocutor of our edition specified, this includes the cost the six-metre stand – it is “the special offer developed together with the ministry of construction of Tatarstan.”

The tour around the exhibition hall confirmed the veracity of the statistics, announced by Elena Valenok: most of the booths were really busy with building and finishing materials, machines, tools, and only a small part of the hall accommodated the islands with innovative solutions. So, our edition managed to notice the stand of Rostelecom and its Smart house. The essence of the solution presented by the Telecom operator is the introduction of an automated system in residential complexes, including telemetry, video surveillance, intercom and dispatching. As explained by the representatives of Rostelecom, the company cooperates with developers at the stage of construction. A similar project was implemented in one of the Kazan residential housing complexes — in Art City.

The company Mobinet system, which is engaged in video surveillance, conducting the Internet outside the city and wireless technologies for the home, also presented its developments at the exhibition. It was a little strange to meet the EMERCOM stand with their shiny BMW motorcycles, designed to extinguish local fires and eliminate accidents.

Ilshat Gimaev: “This exhibition has full import substitution, as our manufacturers and construction companies are in general here”

In addition, the GBU Road Safety also took part in the exhibition Security. Communication. Internet. As Maria Dagaeva, the chief specialist of the centre for intelligent transport systems, told Realnoe Vremya, new developments were presented at the event, including video analytics of road flows, processing of large data of emergency services, as well as an intelligent polygon for weight and dimensional control.

“I am very glad that representatives from almost all regions of Russia have come to us. I can say that this exhibition is complete import substitution, because basically here are our manufacturers and construction companies. This is very good,” said Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture and Housing and Communal Services of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilshat Gimaev.

Also, Chairman of the Committee of the State Council on Economy, Investment and Entrepreneurship Marat Galeev addressed the participants of the event. According to him, thanks to the exhibition, “many innovations, new technologies have found a place in the practice of our republic.” After the welcoming speech, officials traditionally cut the ribbon, giving the official start of the three-day exhibition.

