Salary expectations of zoomers in Tatarstan reach almost 80 thousand rubles

More than 50% of resumes compiled by Generation Z fall into nine spheres

Photo: Динар Фатыхов





Most of all “zoomers” in Tatarstan are looking for work in the sales sphere

More than 50% of resumes compiled by Generation Z in Tatarstan fall into nine key spheres, the HR expert Zuliya Loikova told “Real Time.” This concerns people aged 18—30.

The top spheres in the questionnaires look as follows:

sales (10% of resumes);

blue-collar personnel (9%);

IT (9%);

transport and logistics (6%);

construction and real estate (6%);

administrators (3%);

packers/assemblers (3%);

designers (3%);

marketers (3%).

— To be more specific, in the sales sphere zoomers most often look for work as a sales manager. This position accounts for 7—8% of resumes. In the IT direction 3% of young specialists apply for the work of a programmer, the publication's interlocutor specified.

High salary expectations — among specialists with work experience of up to three years and aged 25—34

The salary expectations of workers aged up to 30 on average amount to 56.3 thousand rubles, the HR expert noted.

— However the salary indicator strongly depends on work experience, the specific direction of professional activity and the age category. For applicants with experience of up to three years it reaches 77.7 thousand, for candidates up to 17 years — 30 thousand, 18—24 years — 60.4 thousand, 25—34 years — 79.4 thousand, Loikova told.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Moreover, in her words, the offers of employers are often higher than the preferences of the candidates. For example, last year the average income offered by companies was 77 thousand, while the desired salary was 56 thousand rubles.

Earlier the HR expert named the salary for the sake of which it is worth moving to Kazan.

