‘One of the best representatives of the Tatar people’: a monument to Razil Valeev unveiled in Kazan

At the ceremony, it was recalled that he was the initiator of establishing the Tatar language as the state language of the republic

Exactly two years ago, Razil Valeev — People’s Poet of Tatarstan, writer, and former deputy of the State Council of the republic — passed away. Today, a monument to the distinguished figure was unveiled at the Kazan burial complex “Kurgan,” where he is buried. “He was a bright person, so the granite is also light. In winter there are no flowers, bouquets wither quickly. These flowers are eternal,” said the poet’s widow, Aliya Abdullina, speaking about the memorial composition. Read more in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

“Let’s write in the Constitution that Tatar is the state language of the republic”

Poet and public figure Razil Valeev passed away on 20 October 2023. Today, a monument to him was solemnly unveiled at the Kurgan memorial complex. The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin; Marat Akhmetov, Head of the Commission under the Rais of Tatarstan for the Support and Development of the Tatar Language and the Native Languages of the Peoples of the Republic; Vice-Premiers of Tatarstan Vasily Shaykhraziev and Ravil Akhmetshin; former Mayor of Kazan Kamil Iskhakov; deputies; and members of the Union of Writers of Tatarstan.

“I felt this loss two years ago, just like all of you,” recalled Farid Mukhametshin. “Razil Ismagilovich was a large-scale figure. He wrote poetry and prose, engaged in history. He spoke well in both his native language and Russian, was persuasive, and could see far ahead.”

Razil Valeev was the initiator of adopting the Tatar language as the state language in Tatarstan, the Chairman of the State Council of the republic emphasised.

“He said, ‘Let’s write in the Constitution that Tatar is the state language of the republic. Otherwise, we will lose our language,” emphasised Farid Mukhametshin.

The head of the Tatarstan parliament, after moving to Kazan, did not speak Tatar, and it was Razil Valeev who helped him learn his native language.

“He gave me books. He said, ‘Stand in front of a mirror, read this book aloud. Remember the words. And write down anything you don’t understand — I will translate it for you.’ Today, Alhamdulillah (thank God), I speak Tatar. I am very grateful to Razil!” Mukhametshin said.

“Before his death, he called me: ‘Ilshat, I’ll stay in the hospital a bit and then come — let the children wait for me’

In his final years, the poet served as advisor to the General Director of the Novy Vek broadcasting company. As Director General Ilshat Aminov shared, Razil Valeev thought about this work until his last days:

“Before his death, he called me: ‘Ilshat, I’ll stay in the hospital a bit and then come — let the children wait for me. We’ll fix the mistakes on SHAYAN TV.’ He kept saying, “Don’t write me off yet!” I replied, “Of course, Razil-aby, we will definitely see each other and talk!’ He loved this work very much; it was dear to his heart.”

Razil Valeev received his spiritual education in Moscow, at the Literary Institute, his widow Aliya Abdullina said. There, his mentor was the poet Lev Oshanin — “an immensely powerful and talented person.”

“Then he went through a solid school in Kazan — the State Council. That is diplomacy, socio-political knowledge, literacy, responsibility, precision. When a person steps onto the podium and wants to convey something to the people, of course, they must weigh everything very carefully. I saw how he managed this. Sometimes he would not sleep at night. He would get up, write something down, and then lie down again. Sometimes he would disturb someone at night, making calls,” she recalled.

The poet’s widow emphasised that Razil Ismagilovich not only had a deep love for his native culture but also respected the history and language of other peoples:

“He was a monumental figure, one of the best representatives of the Tatar people. But he always respected other nations as well; he was international in outlook. He strove for every people to know their roots, language, and traditions.”

Speaking about the monument, Aliya Abdullina highlighted that it is executed in an Eastern style, inspired by the architecture of the Mughal Empire. “He was a bright person, so the granite is also light. In winter there are no flowers, bouquets wither quickly. These flowers are eternal,” she concluded.