Thousands of lawyers gather in Kazan to challenge attorneys’ monopoly and ‘harness’ AI

The capital of Tatarstan has once again become the legal centre of Russia

Photo: Артем Дергунов

The capital of Tatarstan has become the legal centre of Russia for the fourth time. This refers to the Kazan International Legal Forum. This year it has brought together around one and a half thousand participants from 28 countries. According to the mayor of Kazan, Ilsur Metshin, along with the growth in the number of participants, which he is certainly pleased about, the significance of the event is also increasing. What devotees of Themis will be engaged in — in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Not only lawyers have a place in court

One of the main themes of the legal forum was the discussion of the “attorneys’ monopoly.” This concerns a draft law under which the status of attorney would be made mandatory for courtroom representatives.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

However, according to the head of the State Duma Committee on State Building and Legislation, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the existing concept requires serious revision and may ultimately lead to negative consequences both for the system itself and for citizens in need of legal assistance.

Number of universities producing law graduates has declined — but what about quality?

The need for “evolution, not revolution” in the legal sphere was mentioned by every participant of the plenary session that opened the KILF. Thus, the director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of Russia, deputy president of the Russian Academy of Sciences Taliya Khabrieva, stated that the platform has long ceased to be merely a host — the forum has already begun to set trends and generate legal meanings.

“Our legal system has demonstrated its competitiveness and viability, and moreover, it is precisely law — although it is undergoing transformation — that serves as the main instrument for protecting the sovereignty of the state and society, as well as a means of safeguarding our civilisational achievements. Look at what is happening: even now the Special Military Operation has become a driver of the development of social legislation and the expansion of social guarantees. Speaking of what is happening in law — some functions are being transformed, and the most notable trend is that our legal system has not taken a stance of passive defence, it is actively adapting,” Khabrieva is convinced.

At the same time, modernisation of the field is impossible without updating the educational system.

“In the early 2000s, there were more than 1,300 universities in Russia issuing diplomas in higher legal education; today, there are 600,” said Vladimir Gruzdev, chairman of the board of the Association of Lawyers of Russia. “The quality of legal education directly depends on the specialisation of the educational institution. At present, the labour market is oversaturated with lawyers who obtained diplomas from non-specialised universities.”

Gruzdev was supported in this by Krasheninnikov. According to him, those who have obtained a law diploma are not truly lawyers, yet they “continue to decide people’s fates.”

That is why blacklists and whitelists of universities have begun to be published, primarily for parents, so they know where [it is worth applying]. The struggle is ongoing and will continue, but classical universities remain as they were, Krasheninnikov assured.

However, according to the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, Andrey Klishas, one of the main challenges today is a certain sluggishness of the sector.

“We need to develop the institution. Our main problem is that many areas — such as AI and the digital sphere — are developing so rapidly that we cannot keep up. And it is not only that we fail to catch fraudsters, but we simply do not even have the appropriate terminology to describe processes and phenomena,” Klishas lamented.

AI will not be able to say whether a person is “guilty or not”

Another key topic that Realnoe Vremya discussed with forum guests was the introduction of artificial intelligence into the justice system. The former chairman of the Supreme Court of Tatarstan, head of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Ilgiz Gilazov, stated that AI may become more of an assistant in drafting documents, but it will certainly not replace a human.

“Making artificial intelligence a subject of legal relations must under no circumstances be permitted. It should be used as an assistant, but under no circumstances be given the ability to carry out analysis, because the analysis of factual circumstances is the prerogative of a person with his sense of justice and reasonableness. I do not think that AI possesses them or that they can be developed. To say “guilty or not guilty” is impossible,” Gilazov said.

“In the current realities that we see, AI will, without doubt, be introduced into all spheres of life, and jurisprudence will not be an exception. But whether it will be able to hand down judicial decisions is an open question. It will be an assistant. There is also the question of the moral component. A person has committed an offence — and will artificial intelligence bring that person to account? These are moral issues. Any person in court seeks legality and justice. And the judge, based on his internal convictions, hands down a decision relying on the law. And on which internal convictions artificial intelligence will rely, the question arises,” Rustem Zagidullin, head of the republican Ministry of Justice, said in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya.

“Yesterday we discussed this topic with one of the leaders of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. If AI is made obligatory, like protocols, then, of course, that is not good. I myself have noticed, when I turned to DeepSeek, depending on how you formulate the question, it can produce different answers that do not match and even contradict. Yes, artificial intelligence is interesting in its own way, it provides a sampling of what exists on the internet. And this material may not correspond. For this reason a lawyer must engage his mind, analyse the answers received and consider whether everything there is correct. One must sift through the information obtained oneself. But to say that it will completely replace [us] — I think not,” Gulnara Sergeeva, executive co-chair of the ANO Centre for Public Procedures Business Against Corruption”, told Realnoe Vremya.