Less than half of Tatarstan’s population vaccinated against flu

What is the situation with flu, ARVI, and coronavirus in Tatarstan

Photo: Максим Платонов

Coronavirus incidence has dropped 2.6 times

According to Rospotrebnadzor in Tatarstan, the seasonal rise in ARVI cases has continued for five weeks. From 22 to 28 September, 15,437 cases were recorded in the region. The number of cases remains at the level of the previous week.

“The situation is typical for this time of year and does not exceed the figures for the same period last year. We are progressing steadily. No exceedance of epidemic thresholds has been observed to date,” said Lyubov Avdonina, deputy head of Rospotrebnadzor in Tatarstan, today.

ARVI incidence remains at the level of long-term average figures, added Dmitry Lopushov, the chief freelance epidemiologist of the republic’s Ministry of Health. Medical organisations are operating normally, with no disruptions in medicine supplies.

As for coronavirus, 256 cases were recorded in the past week, Avdonina reported. This is 2.6 times lower than the figure for the same period last year.

Coronavirus infection still manifests as an acute respiratory viral infection in 98% of cases. Among the strains, Omicron predominates, with some detections of the Stratus strain, — said the deputy head of Rospotrebnadzor in Tatarstan.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

One in four residents of Tatarstan vaccinated against flu

As part of the flu vaccination campaign, 2.4 million people in Tatarstan are planned to be covered — 60% of the republic’s population. This will allow residents to “safely get through the upcoming epidemic season without complications.” To date, 955,000 people, or 24% of Tatarstan residents, have been vaccinated. “Overall, the pace is not bad,” Avdonina said.

Tatarstan has received over 1 million vaccine doses, emphasised Dmitry Lopushov.

“We had to end vaccinations at metro stations due to weather conditions. This measure was popular, and we vaccinated more than 18,000 people,” he said.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

A seasonal rise in ARVI cases was also observed across Russia. However, in the last week of September, the figure fell by 6.6%. The most notable decline was seen in the 7–14 age group, Rospotrebnadzor reported.

“A decrease in COVID-19 incidence is also being observed — 13,200 cases were registered over the past seven days, 10.8% fewer than the previous week,” the agency added.

Residents of the republic suffered more frequently from tick bites

According to Avdonina, 12,900 people were affected by tick bites this year, 5% more than the previous year. The increase in cases is linked to an early spring and a warm September. There were 22 reported cases of Ixodid tick-borne borreliosis and five cases of tick-borne viral encephalitis, three of which were imported.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

Incidence of haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS) fell by 31%. This year, rodents infected 185 people in Tatarstan.

“The seasonality of HFRS continues. In October, November, and December, cases may still be registered. Rodent-like animals inhabit forests and will approach populated areas. We recommend that dacha owners treat their plots and leave rodent bait for the winter period,” advised the deputy head of Rospotrebnadzor in Tatarstan.

The situation with measles has improved significantly. The number of cases in Tatarstan has fallen fourfold compared with 2024. This was achieved through catch-up immunisation, the speaker explained. More than 31,000 people needed to be vaccinated — 90% of the plan has been completed.