What awaits the taxi market after the introduction of ‘green’ car list

Experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya have differed in their opinions

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia has published the initial list of cars that meet the requirements of the new law on the localisation of taxis. Experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya have differed in their opinions. Some expect the return of “grey” private drivers, others foresee a rise in fares, while a third group is convinced that nothing will change. Read more in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

The list will be updated as new models of Russian brands appear

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia has published the initial list of cars that meet the requirements of the new law on the localisation of taxis. The list includes vehicles from six domestic manufacturers, covering more than 20 models of various classes: from sedans to SUVs.

The list features cars from Lada, UAZ, Sollers, Evolute, Voyah and Moskvich. Among them are traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, sequential hybrids, as well as electric cars. The Ministry emphasises that the list will be updated as new models of Russian brands appear.

The cost of purchasing suitable cars will be “recouped” at the passenger’s expense

Auto lawyer Vladlen Kopvillem believes that any restriction will lead to higher prices. In his view, all taxi companies will be obliged to sell the cars that are not included in this list and buy new ones.

“Now there will be such a situation: all taxi companies will be obliged to sell the cars that are not included in this list and buy new ones. That means they need to find money somewhere, these cars must be ‘recouped’, and accordingly, it will become more expensive. The final buyer always pays for everything. In addition, the recycling fee, which goes to all manufacturers, is rising, but half of all the money is received by AvtoVAZ. Considering that the cars are of poor quality, frankly speaking, I believe this will be an increase in prices. In the end, there will be a market of permitted taxis and there will be a market of ‘grey’ taxis. Many private drivers working through aggregators will no longer be able to continue their activity officially,” summarised Kopvillem in a conversation with Realnoe Vremya.

Most taxi drivers are forced to moonlight

Vasily Suvorov, a representative of the United Association of Taxi Drivers of Russia, gives a more optimistic forecast of developments. He emphasises that there are still five years for changes.

“Those cars that are already in the register, or that will be included there before 1 March, will continue to operate for another five years. At the same time, there will be no sharp rise in prices. The price will gradually increase, but it will not skyrocket,” the expert maintains.

In Vasily Suvorov’s opinion, 70% of taxi drivers are illegal part-time workers, and most drivers enter the profession out of a desperate situation.

As there was no order in this sphere, so there will not be

Luiza Badreeva, winner of a professional competition among taxi drivers, has also shared her view of the situation.

“As there was no order in this sphere, so there will not be. There is no point for business to worry, since contracts are concluded not as with a taxi, but as the hiring of a driver together with a car. All fleets will do their utmost to switch to the cars that suit them,” Badreeva notes.

According to her, in any case, no car lasts more than five years in taxis, whatever the model, due to intensive use.