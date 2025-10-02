Tatarstan aims to localise up to 50% of battery system components

A new production facility has been launched in the Laishevo industrial park

Photo: Артем Дергунов

The production of lithium-ion battery packs by the Batareon plant was solemnly inaugurated yesterday in the Laishevo industrial park of the Innopolis special economic zone. The share of substituted products is expected to reach 20% by 2027 and 50% by 2030. At present, the Tatarstan-made product is in demand across Russia, as well as in CIS countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus. Read more in the Realnoe Vremya report.

The plant’s annual revenue will reach 2.2 bn rubles

Yesterday, the production launch of the Batareon lithium-ion battery plant took place in the Laishevo industrial park of the Innopolis special economic zone. Journalists were later assured that there are only two similar facilities in Russia.

“It is difficult to overestimate the significance of this project for Russian industry. Lithium-ion batteries are a fundamental element of the modern economy. Transport, telecommunications, industrial automation and much more rely on reliable energy storage systems. Localising the production of power sources reduces external risks, strengthens supply chain resilience, and develops domestic expertise,” emphasised the head of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov, at the ceremony.

Investments in the enterprise amounted to 1.5 billion rubles. Annual revenue is expected to reach 2.2 billion rubles, with taxes paid totaling 300 million rubles. The planned capacity is around 700,000 units, with scaling up to 6.5 million units by 2030.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

Tatarstan-made batteries are in demand in Kazakhstan and Belarus

The full production cycle of the batteries takes 15 to 20 days, Ramil Mingazov, head of R&D at the company Neter, told Realnoe Vremya. Every day, parts for 1,000 units come off the production lines.

“Industrial processes can be compared to domestic ones. For example, the mixers where we blend the [battery] mixture are very similar to those used for making dough. There is raw material, a recipe, and settings that ensure the final product is of high quality,” he explains.

Batareon produces pack-type batteries. “Their applications are extensive: forklifts, floor scrubbers, unmanned vehicles, industrial computers, portable devices, gas analysers…” Ramil Mingazov assured. The products are in demand across Russia, as well as in CIS countries: Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

“Until now, we imported power cells and carried out assembly, equipping them with control boards that we developed ourselves, that is, we produced a complete product. But the power cell was imported. <…> [Now] we have moved towards vertical integration and produce this power cell here,” explained Sergey Abralava, founder and chief operating officer of Batareon.

The plant uses equipment manufactured in China. There are currently no specialised domestic machines of this kind on the market, the expert lamented. Both Russian and foreign raw materials — from friendly countries — are used. The company aims to increase the share of domestic raw materials to more than 50% by 2027.

“We brought the equipment from China and adapted the technology to our needs thanks to our engineering expertise. Both domestic and imported components may be used in assembly,” Abralava said.

Артем Дергунов / realnoevremya.ru

The plant will address the problem of pendulum migration

According to Abralava, who grew up in Kazan, the decision to locate the plant in Tatarstan was made because of the republic’s scientific potential. By 2027, Batareon plans to localise 20% of its production, and by 2030 — up to 50%.

According to Elmira Zaripova, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Protection of Tatarstan, the opening of the plant will help combat pendulum migration.

“Currently, it is taking place. Entire families come to Kazan to work, even though they live here in new, modern housing complexes,” she said.

At present, Batareon employs around 200 staff. The workforce is expected to exceed 330 by the end of the year. In total, the plant plans to create 384 new jobs.