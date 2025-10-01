Sergey Ivanov: ‘Our task for the coming years is to find the right tourist product’

On the development of tourist flows between Tatarstan and Tajikistan — in an interview with Realnoe Vremya and the Chairman of the State Committee

Photo: предоставлено Александром Сафроновым

Tatarstan is opening new frontiers in the sphere of tourism — next in line is Tajikistan, which has recently been visited by a delegation from Kazan. As the head of the delegation, Chairman of the Republic’s State Committee for Tourism Sergey Ivanov, stated in an interview with Realnoe Vremya, the main difficulty in this direction remains stereotypes and limited awareness of the potential of the republics. At present, mutual tourist flow is almost non-existent. In the coming years, it will be necessary to create a product and test it. Read more details in the interview with Realnoe Vremya.

“Market is poorly studied”

What prompted the start of cooperation in the field of tourism? Why now and why Tajikistan in particular?

We see that in recent years interest among Russian citizens in trips to CIS countries has been growing rapidly. Popular destinations already include not only Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, but also Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. This market is ripe for the launch of new tours — to Tajikistan.

There are now a large number of flights to Dushanbe. Tajikistan is developing very quickly. Interest in the country is emerging, and it is not only mountain destinations but also cultural and educational ones.

“We see that in recent years interest among Russian citizens in trips to CIS countries has been growing rapidly.”. предоставлено Александром Сафроновым

The market is still poorly studied on both sides: no one fully considers the other as a tourist destination. But we see that there is potential, interest, and positive feedback from those who have visited Tajikistan. Our citizens enjoy the local culture and cuisine. Moreover, the majority of the population speaks Russian, so this will not pose any problems.

What is the current tourist flow between the countries?

Today these figures are insignificant. Only a few people from Tatarstan visit the country as tourists. The same can be said about Tajiks. This is the task that we still need to solve — to create a tourist flow. The main barrier is the lack of information, the absence of a tourist product, tour operators, and, so to speak, the unfamiliarity of the country as a travel destination — both Tajikistan for people from Tatarstan, and Tatarstan for Tajiks.

Russians are attracted to Tajikistan by the mountains and cuisine

What is the profile of the Tajik tourist in Tatarstan?

If we talk about the profile of the Tajik tourist, it is also insufficiently studied. So far, we can say that most often people from Tajikistan come to us with their families, usually without small children. As a rule, they are 35–40 years old and familiar with Russian tourist centers. In addition, some come for medical services.

What interests Russian tourists in Tajikistan?

Mainly, of course, nature — mountains and mountain lakes, unique ridges and valleys. Second is the cuisine. Tajik cuisine includes a large variety of fresh fruits. And third is the ethnic component: songs, dances, and immersion in mountain and local life. We do not yet have this product fully developed, but it will certainly be of interest to Russian tourists.

“Mainly, of course, nature — mountains and mountain lakes.”. Елизавета Пуншева / realnoevremya.ru

What figure is planned to be reached by the end of the year? What results in tourist flow do we want to achieve?

At the moment, we cannot speak of specific figures. The current task is to test the tourist product. If we were to set a plan, it would be on a three— to five-year horizon to see a tangible tourist flow, when each flight from Tatarstan to Tajikistan and back carries a group of tourists. The goal should be tourism itself, not a business trip.

By the end of the year, we do not expect any significant figures. Our task is to find the right tourist product for both sides and bring it to the market. That is, it is necessary for tour operators to offer these destinations, for the media to provide information about tourism in Tajikistan, and for consumers to develop interest.

Prejudices remain a problem

What difficulties do you foresee in developing tourist flow with Tajikistan?

First and foremost, it is prejudices and stereotypes about the citizens of Tajikistan. Russians know very little about real life here and about these people. In reality, very hospitable, warm, and open people live here.

Why is it important to develop cooperation between Tatarstan and Tajikistan?

Both Tatarstan and Tajikistan have a very ancient history. Since cultural and educational tourism is now gaining momentum, it is important for residents on both sides to know about each other’s opportunities. Both republics can offer natural and cultural-historical leisure.

First and foremost, it is prejudices and stereotypes about the citizens of Tajikistan. предоставлено Александром Сафроновым

Another factor is the very warm strategic relations between Russia and Tajikistan. Delegations from our republic visit Tajikistan every year. We have many points of contact in the economic sphere, and the development of tourism will become a logical deepening of cooperation.

Tajikistan is a very hospitable country, familiar with Kazan and Tatarstan. At least, everyone we have spoken to says they have visited us. This is a good foundation for developing further relations.