DNA reveals infidelity and depression: Russians increasingly turning to genetic tests for the truth

The number of such tests ordered from January to August 2025 rose by 11%

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Russians have become more interested in discovering which famous historical figures left a trace in their DNA, whether they are at risk of diabetes or cancer, and how predisposed their bodies are to sports. The number of genetic test orders from January to August 2025 increased by 11% year on year. Realnoe Vremya discussed with a geneticist, a medical centre representative, and a State Duma deputy the questions surrounding such research and the possibilities of detecting a partner’s infidelity using these tests.

One gene will not determine your future depression

Traffic to websites selling genetic tests has tripled since the beginning of the year. Consumers are offered a wide range of studies: from classical ancestry analysis to assessing the benefits of vegetarianism for a specific individual. Prices have already risen by 10% — to 10,300 rubles. In a conversation with Realnoe Vremya, one clinic predicted a further increase of 20%.

There are two main types of genetic tests:

Medical. These tests have a registration certificate, meaning they are approved by the Ministry of Healthcare. They are usually conducted in the presence of a disease, a doctor’s referral, or a family medical history. Scientific. These tests do not have medical registration and are of an informational, scientific nature.

“The focus of the tests can vary: some identify hereditary diseases, while others assess predisposition to them. The latter are more difficult to interpret, as many diseases are multifactorial. Genetic testing can be useful when planning a pregnancy, especially if there is a history of mental, neurological, cardiovascular (strokes, heart attacks), or oncological diseases in the families of future parents, particularly at an early age,” Professor Albert Rizvanov, Doctor of Biological Sciences and Head of the Center of Excellence at Kazan Federal University, told Realnoe Vremya.

The professor believes that some tests are of an entertainment nature. These include studies to determine ethnic origin or to predict a child’s IQ and abilities.

“People are guessing, right? It’s the same here. Science is sceptical about the idea that a single gene determines everything. Human development is a complex, multifactorial process involving many genes. Nevertheless, genetics determines about 50% of traits, while the remaining 50% depend on upbringing and the environment,” explained Rizvanov.

Love is gone, but the tests remain

Nevertheless, there are about a dozen organisations in Russia offering various tests. Most often, their laboratories are located in Moscow or Saint Petersburg, and results can be delivered by courier or sent by post. We spoke with one of the centres with this profile and learned what they currently offer to consumers. The most intriguing of these is a test to detect a partner’s infidelity. A consultant explained that men more often approach the clinic with such a request.

To conduct the analysis, a sample that raises suspicion is required, such as underwear or bed linen with stains resembling semen. There are several types of tests:

Detection of the presence of seminal fluid;

Determination of the origin of the secretions — male or female;

Determination of the type of material: whether the sample contains human DNA or, for example, animal DNA.

It is also possible to compare DNA profiles. For example, if secretions are found and there is suspicion about a specific person, a sample can be taken from them (hair, nails, etc.) and their DNA compared with the DNA from the stains on the clothing.

Of course, the most popular and widespread test is ancestry analysis. In some clinics, these are divided into cheaper options — along the paternal or maternal line. If you do not have a Y chromosome, you can submit samples from a brother, father, uncle, or grandfather. The results of a brother’s test will be the closest to your own.

The nationality test includes a report indicating the participant’s national composition in percentage terms, from the most dominant to the least significant. This study covers the last 250–300 years, or 8–10 generations.

The ethnic origin test provides a description of the haplogroup: which nationalities have a higher percentage of carriers, the history of its emergence, migration and distribution paths, and a description of the cultures of the tribes that lived in these lands many years ago. This study spans 2,000–10,000 years. The report will also list notable historical and contemporary figures. The clinic assured us that the test accuracy is 99.99%.

“Today, health is the main capital”

State Duma deputy and Vice-President of the National Medical Chamber, Ayrat Farrahov, explained that this interest in tests can be understood for several reasons.

“Today, health is the main capital and value of every person. It is not just about physical existence, but about “healthy” health, when a person is active, their mind and all organs function well, they look good, and can lead an active life. Therefore, innovations in healthcare, and any factors that allow early detection of predisposition to oncological or hereditary diseases, as well as timely prediction of the development of any illness, generate enormous interest among people,” he said.

Farrahov noted that there are many offerings in the field of medical testing, and people often overpay for unnecessary procedures. He emphasised the importance of having a trusted primary physician, with whom one can consult, and without whose advice no tests should be undertaken. According to him, he himself serves as a “primary physician” for many of his acquaintances who turn to him for guidance.

Interest in genomic research is most pronounced among residents of Moscow and the Moscow region, who account for 21% of all requests. The main audience for such studies consists of women (57%), while men make up 33%. However, over the past 2.5 years, interest in genomics among men has increased significantly, quadrupling, writes Kommersant, citing the operator T2.