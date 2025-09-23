Neural networks versus humans: employers in Tatarstan increasingly require AI skills from applicants

The number of vacancies requiring AI skills has grown by 76%

Employers in Tatarstan are increasingly paying attention to applicants’ AI skills — in just eight months this year, companies posted 650 such vacancies. At the same time, the number of corresponding resumes is also rising. Year-on-year growth reached 76%. Experts from Realnoe Vremya report that the ability to work with neural networks is most often required in IT, marketing, and SMM. Nevertheless, speakers are confident that humans cannot be fully replaced in the labour market, as detailed in the report.

Number of applicants with AI skills is growing in Tatarstan

Over the past eight months, employers in Tatarstan have posted 650 vacancies requiring or preferring skills in working with artificial intelligence, the “hh.ru Volga Region” service told Realnoe Vremya.

During the same period, applicants in the republic listed AI or neural network experience in 2,600 resumes. Year-on-year growth reached 76%.

“Most often, AI skills appear in vacancies for designers and artists (12% of postings), SMM and content managers (9%), secretaries and executive assistants (8%), and marketing and internet marketing managers (8%),” said Albina Sultanova, director of hh.ru Volga Region.

Among applicants, AI skills are most commonly found in programmers and developers (13%), designers and artists (12%), and project managers (10%).

It is worth noting that a new programming method, Vibe Coding, is also gaining popularity in the Russian IT sector. Since the beginning of 2025, employers have mentioned this method over 100 times in vacancies, with annual mentions rising by 27%.

Vibe Coding allows AI to write code according to the developer’s instructions, freeing programmers from routine tasks. At the same time, specialists must monitor code quality, making the ability to work with AI a key skill for a successful IT career.

A new competitive environment

As CEO of GO Digital Azamat Sirazhitdinov told the publication, the company also pays attention to AI skills. Moreover, some positions can already be easily replaced by neural networks.

“For example, text editing is now done entirely with the help of artificial intelligence. Previously, we relied on specialists for this, but now we manage on our own,” he said.



“Most often, requirements for AI skills are placed on marketers,” Sirazhitdinov continued. In programmer vacancies, this ability is usually listed as a preference, yet specialists themselves often use neural networks as a key skill.

“Unfortunately, there are still applicants who have not adapted to the new market. But it is important to understand that this is a competitive environment. If you do not improve your skills and adapt to new conditions, you gradually lose value in the labour market and simply fall behind others,” the expert noted.

However, the interviewee is confident that neural networks will not be able to fully replace human employees:

“Of course, some positions will appear that are one hundred percent replaceable, but this will not happen on a large scale. Rather, the volume of work with AI will increase, but it will serve as an assistant to humans — nothing more.”

AI proficiency — a preference, not a requirement

Overall, in Tatarstan’s labour market, proficiency in artificial intelligence is still an advantage for applicants rather than a requirement from employers. These observations were shared with Realnoe Vremya by Aigul Chivikova, head of the recruitment company Yuvika.

“Even when it comes to the field of personnel recruitment, artificial intelligence really provides us with a great service, because the processes require automation. But it is necessary to use it correctly,” she said.

Most often, requests for AI skills are recorded in fields that require analytical abilities. These include HR, marketing, business analytics, and sales. However, the use of neural networks is most often relevant for programmers.

“Overall, I do not believe that AI will replace humans. Ideally, everyone should view neural networks not as a replacement, but as support for humans, as a way to optimise processes that occur under human supervision,” she concluded.