‘In today’s times, Tatarstan is a pillar region of the country’: Rustam Minnikhanov assumes office as rais of the republic

He was congratulated by the presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Abkhazia.

Photo: взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

Rustam Minnikhanov Has Assumed Office as Rais of Tatarstan. The ceremonial event took place at the S. Saydashev Concert Hall in Kazan. “For 15 years at the head of the region, you, Rustam Nurgalievich, have demonstrated high professionalism, a drive to achieve the best results, and care for the well-being of Tatarstan’s residents. The results of the 14 September elections confirm the correctness of the course you have chosen. Two million voters expressed their support for the reforms being implemented in the republic. This is the highest result among regional leaders elected in Russia in 2025,” said Igor Komarov, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Russia in the Volga Federal District. Leaders of seven countries, as well as the ministers of Turkey and Slovakia, have already congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on assuming office. More details are available in the material from Realnoe Vremya.

“Fifteen years of leadership of the republic by Rustam Nurgalievich can be described as a period of stable development and unity”

The Chairman of the State Council of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin, called the ceremony of Rustam Minnikhanov assuming office as Rais of Tatarstan a significant and historic event. He reminded that Rustam Minnikhanov won the 14 September elections, receiving 88.09% of the voters’ support.

“Voters have made a clear choice in favour of continuing the course implemented under the leadership of Rustam Nurgalievich. A course aimed at confidently building the future on the solid foundation laid by previous generations. Fifteen years of leadership of the republic by Rustam Nurgalievich can be described as a period of stable development and unity. Largely thanks to him, today Tatarstan is a pillar region of the country, with a leading economy and a developed social sphere, supported by the federal centre and respected on the international stage, serving as an example of interethnic harmony and consensus,” he said at the beginning of the ceremony.

While at his previous inauguration in 2020 Rustam Minnikhanov arrived in a white Aurus, this time the choice was a white Sollers SP7 minivan, produced in Tatarstan. The republic’s press secretary, Lilia Galimova, noted that it is the only locally produced seven-seat vehicle with an internal combustion petrol engine on the Russian market.

As tradition dictates, before the ceremony the Constitutions of Russia and Tatarstan, as well as the standard of the Rais of the republic, were solemnly brought into the hall.

“I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the multinational people of the Republic of Tatarstan, to ensure the rights and freedoms of citizens, to uphold the Constitution of the Russian Federation and the Constitution of the Republic of Tatarstan, federal laws and the laws of the Republic of Tatarstan, and to conscientiously perform the high duties entrusted to me as Head (Rais) of the Republic of Tatarstan,” Rustam Minnikhanov recited the oath, after which Mukhametshin announced his assumption of office as the head of Tatarstan.

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

“Tatarstan has become a positive brand known not only across the country but around the world”

As tradition dictates, Rustam Minnikhanov’s inauguration gathered a large number of state officials. These included deputies of the State Council, members of the government, district heads, the first president of Tatarstan, and State Counsellor of Tatarstan Mintimer Shaimiev. Also present were notable figures from Tatarstan — the head of the federal Ministry of Construction, Irek Faizullin; the head of Mordovia, Artem Zdunov; and the commander of the troops of the Leningrad Military District, Alexander Lapin.

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

Among foreign guests were the First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev; the Ambassador of China to Russia, Zhang Hanhui; the Ambassador of Belarus to Russia, Alexander Rogozhnik; the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia, Dauren Abaev; the hokim of Tashkent Region, Zoir Mirzaev; and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Botirjon Asadov. Governors of neighbouring regions were also present — the head of Mari El, Yuri Zaitsev, and the head of Kirov Region, Alexander Sokolov.

Rustam Minnikhanov received congratulatory telegrams from the presidents of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko; Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov; Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow; Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev; Abkhazia, Badra Gunba; and the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Congratulations were also sent by the ministers of Slovakia and Turkey.

Messages of congratulations were sent by the Chairwoman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matviyenko, and the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin. The latter was read out by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Marat Khusnullin:

“Your unique professional and personal qualities are the guarantee of the region’s dynamic development. Voters associate their hopes for the effective resolution of socio-economic tasks and positive changes in all spheres of life with you. The results of the September elections are the best confirmation of this.”

On behalf of the government and himself, Marat Khusnullin stated that Tatarstan has been a leader in many areas for many years.

“Every week for the past five years we have met with governors, and in all that time there has never been an instance where Tatarstan was outside the green zone, consistently across 25 indicators. This is a massive, systematic effort — yours and your team’s.”

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

He also highlighted the development of international cooperation, including with Islamic countries: “Today, Tatarstan has become a positive brand known not only across the country but around the world.”

The Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, Alexander Babakov, conveyed greetings on behalf of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin:

“For many years under your leadership, the region has developed comprehensively. Socio-economic indicators are improving, large-scale projects are being implemented in industry, energy, and the construction sector, as well as in agriculture, and the well-being of Tatarstan’s residents is increasing.”

“Two million voters expressed support for the reforms being implemented in the republic”

“For 15 years at the head of the region, you, Rustam Nurgalievich, have demonstrated high professionalism, a drive to achieve the best results, and care for the well-being of Tatarstan’s residents. The results of the 14 September elections confirm the correctness of the course you have chosen. Two million voters expressed support for the reforms being implemented in the republic. This is the highest result among regional leaders elected in Russia in 2025,” said Igor Komarov, the plenipotentiary representative of the President of Russia in the Volga Federal District, in his speech.

According to him, Tatarstan’s strong industrial potential, efficiently operating enterprises in the military-industrial and fuel-energy sectors, and achievements in agriculture create conditions for the effective implementation of state policy, the execution of national projects, and the directives of Russian President Vladimir Putin: “The republic ranks first in the district in terms of gross regional product and is also one of the country’s leaders in investment, the introduction of innovative production, and the active adoption of new information technologies.”

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

Igor Komarov also highlighted support for participants in the special military operation and their families, as well as active assistance to the new Russian regions under Tatarstan’s patronage.

The topic of the special operation was continued by Hero of Russia, Guards Lieutenant Colonel, and commander of a marine battalion, Mikhail Martsev.

“I understand the importance of working shoulder to shoulder. Only in this way can we ensure effective results and progress forward. I believe that Rustam Minnikhanov is a strong leader who has gathered an experienced team around him. Speaking on behalf of the servicemen, I want to note that we see the results of the republic’s development, feel the understanding and support from Tatarstan, and the care for our families,” he emphasised, adding that today Tatarstan, as in the times of the Great Patriotic War, provides a reliable rear for the troops and does everything for victory.

“Today, the team of Tatarstan includes everyone who serves the country and the republic, protects their homeland, and works at their place of employment”

At the end of the ceremony, Rustam Minnikhanov thanked the people of Tatarstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, and the first president of Tatarstan, Hero of Labour of Russia and his mentor Mintimer Shaimiev, for their trust and support.

“Over the past five years, Tatarstan has clearly demonstrated its resilience in the face of the pandemic, sanctions pressure, and the transformation of economic ties. Today, our republic is a pillar region of the country. During this period, the republic has increased its GRP and industrial output, becoming a leader in digital transformation. Extensive work has been carried out to improve quality of life within the framework of national projects and republican programs, including the construction and major renovation of housing, social facilities, roads, and the improvement of courtyards and public spaces,” said the newly elected Rais of the republic.

взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

He noted that care for people remains a central theme of the authorities’ work.

“People are at the heart of the Republic’s socio-economic development strategy until 2030, and improving citizens’ quality of life remains our priority. We will continue working in this direction. Today, the team of Tatarstan includes everyone who serves the country and the republic, protects their homeland, and works at their place of employment — it is each of us,” Rustam Minnikhanov said. He also reminded that the main directions of Tatarstan’s development will be presented during his address to the State Council of the republic on 25 September.