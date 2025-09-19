‘Those who left have already assimilated in three years’

Will the migration of Russian scientists and IT specialists come to an end, and what attracts talent?

Photo: Мария Зверева

Three years ago, Russia faced an outflow of talent. In IT, the shortage of specialists remains the main challenge. “In 2022, indeed, many specialists left. I would say that after a year to a year and a half they began to return. Many have come back. One recalls the well-known meme: ‘Do not confuse tourism with migration’. Not everyone settled down, not everyone found their place. There was a period when people were being dismissed there, while here, on the contrary, they were being hired. This is a resource, but it is probably not worth relying on it: those who left have already assimilated in three years,” said Deputy Head of Infrastructure at ICL Services Ivan Sinyov in an exclusive interview with the travelling editorial team of Realnoe Vremya at the Kazan Digital Week forum. What technological companies think about the staffing situation is detailed in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

“Many scientists now want to return”

One of the sectors affected by the outflow of personnel is science. Reports suggested that thousands of scientists had left Russia. Although Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov did not confirm this information in an interview with Gazeta.Ru, he admitted there was a problem:

“Russian specialists are being offered more favourable conditions in a wide range of countries — both friendly and unfriendly. But, nevertheless, the number of relocations is not measured by the figures colleagues cite. It should also be understood that our mobility is not only outward, but inward as well. Colleagues also come to us from other countries, including those holding academic titles.”

At present, many want to return to Russia, said Chairman of the Board of Directors of Concern Granit JSC Oleg Ovchinnikov in an exclusive interview with Realnoe Vremya’s travelling editorial team.

“Thanks to the policy being pursued in our country, scientists now want to return, and I know this for a fact. Many are returning through universities, and these universities approach us so that we can apply these scientists, their talent and capabilities, in our specific work. I am confident that the future belongs to our science, to our people,” he said.

Excessively high IT salaries — not their fault

Another topic is the shortage of IT staff, which still remains the main challenge.

“In our country, IT specialists’ salaries are indecently high, and this is not their fault. This is a sector-wide problem, related to the fact that there are simply not enough of them,” said Deputy Head of Infrastructure at ICL Services Ivan Sinyov in an interview with the travelling editorial team.

The greatest number of vacancies has been open in the past three years. “Everyone needs seniors. There is a joke: ‘If we do not have juniors, then where will seniors come from?’” he commented.

However, those now entering universities for IT specialisations should think about what the situation will be like in five years and whether there will still be such a shortage of staff.

“It does exist here and now,” Ivan Sinyov noted.

As for the return of those who left, the Deputy Head of Infrastructure at ICL Services agreed with Oleg Ovchinnikov: “There is such a process.”

“In 2022, indeed, many specialists left. I would say that after a year to a year and a half they began to return. One recalls the well-known meme: ‘Do not confuse tourism with migration’. Not everyone settled down, not everyone found their place. There was a period when people were being dismissed there, while here, on the contrary, they were being hired. This is a resource, but it is probably not worth relying on it: those who left have already assimilated in three years,” he concluded.

Not everyone is motivated by money

There is indeed a staffing problem, confirmed CEO of JSC Republican Information and Computing Centre (RICC) Niyaz Khaliullin. But there is a simple solution, already mentioned by Ivan Sinyov.

“If you have a sufficiently large contract and funding, you can pay good money. For such money you can hire a good specialist. It is all very simple, said Niyaz Khaliullin.

At the same time, for 50, 60, even 80 or 100 thousand rubles, a good specialist cannot be found.

“I am not even speaking about IT, but in general. We must pay a good competitive rate, or better, higher. In some specialisations, our rates are higher than in Moscow, for example. When we speak about the investment climate of Tatarstan — the better it is, the more salaries we can pay. The more salaries we can pay, the more people come to us, the more taxes we accumulate,” said the CEO of RICC.

The second factor that attracts is interesting projects.

“Often, interesting projects and tasks motivate people more than salaries. There are many interesting, creative, talented people, and they do not go after money. They go after an idea,” he concluded.