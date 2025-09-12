Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan: industrial production index to reach 109%

Industrial growth may have become the largest in the past 10 years by the end of 2025

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

“Industrial production in Tatarstan continues to gain momentum this year. Some monthly fluctuations may be caused by seasonality, as well as changes in consumer demand for certain product items," the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan told Realnoe Vremya, commenting on the fluctuations in industrial growth. Growth in industrial production is expected to be the largest in the past 10 years by the end of 2025. More details are in the Realnoe Vremya report.

“Growth is steadily observed”

Let us remind that the industrial production index (IPI) of Tatarstan in July 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, stood at 117.2%, and for January–July — 111.2%. Compared with June 2025, industrial production increased by 2.4%.

These figures indicate that industrial production growth in Tatarstan has accelerated. In June, the index was 108%, and for January–June 2025 — 108.5%. However, compared with May, it fell by 6.9% to 93.1%.

The decline followed a rise in May to 116.5%, and for the first five months of 2025 — to 108.6%. Compared with April 2025, industrial production then increased by 9.9%.

“Industrial production in Tatarstan continues to gain momentum this year," the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the republic told Realnoe Vremya. “Overall, Tatarstan’s industry is developing dynamically. Some monthly fluctuations may be caused by seasonality, as well as changes in consumer demand for certain product items. No sharp jumps in industrial production have been observed this year; growth is steadily maintained.”

In the structure of the industrial production index, which consists of four components, manufacturing remains the driver of growth — compared with January–August 2024, it increased by 20.5%. “The best results are in metallurgy, the production of chemicals, and rubber and plastic products," the ministry noted.

The ministry separately commented on the decline in mineral extraction. In July 2025, it fell by 0.9% compared with the same period in 2024, and for January–July — by 3%. “Due to OPEC+ restrictions, mineral extraction has not grown since 2023," the ministry reported.

July also saw a sharp increase in the production of pharmaceuticals and medical materials by 88.7%. “Growth in this sector is primarily associated with an increase in the production of veterinary drugs," the Ministry of Industry and Trade stated.

By the end of 2025, industrial production growth can become the largest in the past 10 years

One of the main questions is what the industrial production index will be by the end of 2025. Olga Karpulevich, lead analyst for sovereign and regional ratings at Expert RA, previously told Realnoe Vremya that Tatarstan built up a good “margin of safety” in terms of IPI growth rates during the first half of the year. This makes it highly likely that the region will exceed the benchmark set in the socio-economic development forecast for 2025–2027, at 103.1%.

“Nevertheless, despite the clearly positive dynamics of industrial production over the past months of this year, growth rates for the full year may be more restrained amid macroeconomic instability, a high key rate, and a reduction in consumer demand," the analyst predicted.

The Strategy Director of IC Finam, Yaroslav Kabakov, also stated that by the end of the year, industrial growth is unlikely to remain at the level seen in the summer. “The Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan forecasts that the industrial production index will reach around 103% compared with last year, meaning the figure will be below last year’s 105% (later, the Ministry of Industry and Trade clarified to Realnoe Vremya that the IPI for 2024 was 106.1% — editor’s note). The effect of the low base is gradually being exhausted, and the high key rate of the Central Bank restrains new investments and business lending, so dynamics may slow in the second half of 2025," he concluded.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is more optimistic:

“During the first half of the year, the industrial production index reached 108.5%. By the end of 2025, we expect the IPI to reach 109%.”

This figure could become the highest in the past 10 years. Previously, a figure close to the forecast was recorded in 2021 — 108.6%.”