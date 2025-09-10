Investors begin investing in the opening of agrotechnology classes in Tatarstan

Training personnel for the agro-industrial complex of the republic has reached a new level

Photo: Реальное время

From this academic year, 20 agrotechnological classes have been opened in schools across Tatarstan. Thus, the republic has launched the implementation of the national project “Technological Support of Food Security," which includes the federal project “Personnel in the Agro-Industrial Complex.” Major investors are now also interested in training specialists for the AIC, having already allocated around 120 million rubles for the opening of agrotechnology classes in the Republic of Tatarstan. Read more on how the programme is being implemented in the republic and what results are expected from it — in the report by Realnoe Vremya.

Personnel shortage in the agro-industrial complex

Today, according to official data, more than 66,000 people work in the agricultural sector of Tatarstan. This accounts for 85% of the total staffing needs of the industry. As the farmers themselves note, even large agroholdings with competitive wages face a significant demand for personnel. However, young people are in no hurry to return to the countryside after studying in cities and large district centers, and as a result, there is often no one to work in the fields and on farms.

The greatest demand is for animal technicians — 22%, veterinarians — 18%, agronomists — 16%, engineers — 9%, and economists and accountants — 6%. To address the situation, the training of specialists for the agro-industrial complex has now begun from the school level.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

In the Arsky District, the first agrotechnology classes in schools appeared back in 2017. Initially, they were launched as an experiment. An agreement was reached between Shushmabash Secondary School and the agrofirm Severny, resulting in the opening of one class. Students regularly participated in excursions to agricultural enterprises in the district. Then, in 2023, a similar class was opened at Novo-Kyrlayskaya Secondary School with the support of the agrofirm Kyrlay and the Arsky Agro-Industrial College. In 2024, this experience was adopted by Smak-Korsinskaya School, where the agrofirm Ak Bars joined forces with representatives of Kazan Agrarian University.

“All specialised lessons in the agrotechnology classes were then held outside regular school hours, with college and university teachers visiting students for lessons or teaching online. The students themselves conducted experiments directly in the fields of the agrofirms,” said the head of the district agricultural administration, Lenar Abdullin. “This year, however, the agrotechnology classes have moved to a new level. They are now agrotechnology classes opened as part of a federal programme.

According to him, this year only one school in the Arsky District — Shushmabash Secondary School — is participating in the new federal project. The investor for the opening of the agrotechnology class was the agrofirm Kyrlay. Within the programme, two classrooms were renovated at a cost of 1 million rubles. “We are now awaiting the arrival of special equipment for these classes. The investor has also allocated 5 million rubles for this. Later, 90% of his expenses will be reimbursed by the state,” Abdullin said.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

As the head of the administration noted, farmers hope that this project will help attract young people to the countryside. The personnel shortage here is felt as acutely as in other districts of the republic. In the Arsky District, for example, agricultural enterprises currently lack three animal technicians, the same number of agronomists, six veterinarians, one engineer, and two accountants.

“Even if one out of five returns — that is already an achievement”

The first graduates of the agrotechnology classes have already begun working in their hometown, at the Severny farm. According to the director of Shushmabash School, Razili Shaymardanova, 9 out of 11 graduates of the first agrotechnology classes enrolled in Kazan Agrarian University and then returned to their native village to work in agriculture.

“And this is the main result! It means that a generation of young people is growing up who care about the fate of their village. We try to instill in them, from an early age, respect for the people who work the land. In our rural settlement, there are many young people, and many are returning. We are glad that we have played a part in this,” the school director added.

In addition, she said, the district is implementing programs to support young specialists. For example, houses are being built to attract personnel. “Already, several newlyweds who came to work for the agrofirm have received their first homes. We understand that even if one out of five specialists returns, that is already an achievement. It means that we are on the right path,” Shaymardanova noted.

Across Russia, more than 500 schools have joined the federal project Personnel for the Agro-Industrial Complex, with 20 of them in Tatarstan. At Shushmabash School, the programme has begun for the 7th and 10th grades — 19 and 6 students, respectively. The programme will also involve the teachers of these classes. In particular, teachers of physics, mathematics, chemistry, and biology will receive a monthly bonus, a financial incentive of 30,000 rubles.

Collaboration between business, schools, vocational colleges, and universities

In the new academic year, agrotechnology classes under the programme have opened in nine districts of Tatarstan. By 2030, agrotechnology classes equipped with modern equipment are expected to appear in all 43 municipal districts of the republic. This was reported to Realnoe Vremya by Almaz Gamirov, head of the Department of Science, Education, and Innovative Technologies at the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“The implementation of the federal project will increase the share of young specialists in the agro-industrial complex up to the age of 35, build a modern model of specialised education with in-depth study of profile subjects, and ensure close cooperation between employers, schools, vocational colleges, and universities. Today, 20 agrotechnology classes are being taught in the following areas: genetics and breeding, efficient livestock farming, modern biotechnology, poultry farming, agroengineering, and floriculture,” he said.

According to him, the project creates a “seamless trajectory” for training personnel from school to AIC enterprises, which will contribute to the formation of a system uniting educational institutions and business. This year, taking into account extrabudgetary funds, financing of 157.4 million rubles is planned, including 112.1 million rubles from the federal budget, 29.8 million from the republican budget, and 15.4 million from extrabudgetary sources.