Tatarstan enterprises lost 7.5 bn due to unvaccinated employees

Vaccinating students is challenging, while migrants are not required to be vaccinated: influenza vaccination has begun in Tatarstan

Photo: Ринат Назметдинов

A vaccination campaign has begun in Tatarstan. According to the republican branch of Rospotrebnadzor, three types of vaccine have been delivered to the region to date.

According to the head of the supervisory authority, Marina Patyashina, the annual financial loss suffered by enterprises in the republic due to unvaccinated employees amounts to 7.5 billion rubles. In total, during the last epidemiological season, Rospotrebnadzor recorded 551,000 cases of influenza and acute respiratory viral infections.

Speaking about shortcomings, Patyashina admitted that last year the target vaccination rates for students, education sector workers, and elderly citizens were not achieved. Overall, the population vaccination rate reached 48%. This year, the figure is expected to increase by 12 percentage points.

“We plan to vaccinate 2.4 million people against influenza, which is 60% of Tatarstan’s population. To date, more than one million doses have been delivered to the republic, and over 300,000 people have been vaccinated.”

Acting Minister of Healthcare Almir Abashev, in turn, hopes to increase vaccination rates through immunizing workforces and other groups. If employees are vaccinated, they will fall ill less often and, consequently, will attend work more regularly. According to him, vaccination will help reduce the number of sick leave certificates issued.

“There are cases of refusal to vaccinate, and that is each person’s choice. There is no logical justification for this decision. We cannot compel anyone to be vaccinated,” Abashev stated.

Among the most challenging groups, Patyashina singled out students. To “provide additional motivation” for them, a recommendation letter bearing her signature was sent to all universities and colleges, setting a clear vaccination target of 75%. The authority will monitor compliance with these recommendations on the first day of each month — in October, November, and December.

Another issue addressed by both Abashev and Patyashina was the vaccination of migrants. However, according to the speakers, it is not mandatory. If they wish, they can be vaccinated, but if they do not have compulsory medical insurance (OMS), it will be at their own expense.

“There is a procedure for migrants; we recommend vaccination, but there have been no directives regarding influenza vaccination for migrants. Migrants — as a separate category against influenza — are not subject to vaccination,” Patyashina stated.

Earlier, Realnoe Vremya reported that in 2025, the quota for employing Indian citizens in Tatarstan will be 707 people. As of early August 2025, 132 Indians were already working in the republic.