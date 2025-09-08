More than 2.5 bn rub and almost 2k cultural heritage sites in Tatarstan

How the restoration of landmark monuments is progressing in the republic and what is needed to attract financing to the sector

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 2.5 billion rubles have been allocated in Tatarstan for the preservation of cultural heritage sites. At present, 15 monuments are undergoing restoration — most of them in Kazan. Another five were reopened this year after renovation. At the same time, programmes to attract investors into the sector are being actively implemented — more than 55 million rubles have already been directed to these purposes. The progress of restoration works on landmark sites was outlined by the chairman of Tatarstan’s Committee for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, Ivan Gushchin — read more in the Realnoe Vremya report.

2.5 billion rubles allocated to preserve cultural heritage sites

Since the beginning of 2025, Tatarstan has allocated more than 2.5 billion rubles for the preservation of cultural heritage sites. By comparison, in 2024 the amount was 5.7 billion rubles. This was reported during a press conference by the chairman of the republic’s Committee for the Protection of Cultural Heritage, Ivan Gushchin.

“Thanks to coordinated work with the federal centre and the Ministry of Culture of Russia, it was possible to allocate this amount from regional and federal budgets over the eight months of the year,” he noted.

Of the total funding, 70 million rubles have been allocated for the development of scientific and project documentation.

During the first nine months of 2025, 44 Tatarstan sites were added to the register — the oldest of them dates back to the 14th century.

In total, the register contains 1,935 cultural heritage sites in Tatarstan. The majority of them — 1,123 — are of regional significance, 446 are of federal significance, and 366 are of municipal significance.

In addition, 3,369 identified cultural heritage sites are located in the republic. Of these, 580 are architectural and urban planning monuments or memorial sites, and 2,789 are archaeological sites.

“This year, a state historical and cultural examination is being conducted for 142 identified cultural heritage sites, including 20 archaeological sites,” said Gushchin. In total, 14 sites were added to the register of identified cultural heritage sites over the nine months.

Lack of investors

The issue of attracting investors to the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage sites remains acute, Gushchin continued. To address the problem, the government has developed several incentive programmes.

“One effective mechanism is the sale of cultural heritage sites in unsatisfactory condition at a preferential price of 1 ruble. This is, in a sense, a form of public-private partnership. Between 2023 and 2025, 18 sites were sold at a preferential price in Kazan, Yelabuga, and Chistopol,” reported the chairman of the committee.

Since 2024, information on properties for sale has also been posted on the Nasledie.Dom.RF platform.

The list includes 30 monuments in Tatarstan — the majority are located in Chistopol, Yelabuga, and Baltasi.

“At present, together with the heads of municipal districts, we are conducting an inventory of sites in unsatisfactory condition. Based on the results of this work, the catalogue of sites will be expanded,” Gushchin emphasised.

In addition, preferential loans are currently available for the restoration of cultural heritage sites, with an interest rate of 9%.

Tatarstan has already allocated 55.1 million rubles for the implementation of measures under the state programme, Gushchin added. He noted that this amount will have increased by the end of the year.