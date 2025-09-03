How Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday сelebrated in Kazan

Seven pilgrimage vouchers to Hajj have been raffled At Mawlid an-Nabi in the Old Tatar Settlement.

People at the celebration.. Photo: Динар Фатыхов

The citywide celebration of Mawlid an-Nabi, dedicated to the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, has been held for the second time in Kazan, at the monument to Shihabutdin Marjani in the Old Tatar Settlement. Several thousand people gathered not only to listen to sermons, munajats, and qasidas, but also to take part in the raffle of seven certificates for the major and minor Hajj. Read more in the Realnoe Vremya report.

Seven vouchers!

Initially, it was announced that on 29 August two vouchers for Hajj under the “Comfort” programme and one for Umrah under the “Standard” programme in 2026 would be raffled. By six in the morning before the celebration their number had risen to six, and by midday — to seven.

Two Hajj vouchers came as support from the Rais of Tatarstan, Rustam Minnikhanov. Two Umrah vouchers were provided by the Foundation for the Support of Cultural Development under the rais of the Republic of Tatarstan. Finally, three more certificates for a trip to Umrah (that is, a pilgrimage performed not in the first ten days of the 12th month, Dhu al-Hijjah, according to the Islamic calendar) were granted by the Muftiate of the Republic of Dagestan and the Plenipotentiary Mission of Dagestan in Tatarstan.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Undoubtedly, this sparked heightened interest in the celebration. Guests began gathering in the Settlement as early as midday. For the fourth day, the Tatar design festival Pechen Bazaar was taking place here. This year it was joined by the Unity in Diversity festival, held within the framework of the Kazan Global Youth Forum. After Mawlid, the final of the project competition Khäräkättä — bäräkät began, where amateur dancers could win 300,000 rubles.

The Muslim Spiritual Board of Tatarstan did not announce attendance figures, but if previously 12–13 thousand people came to Pechen Bazaar each day, then on Friday — 17,000.

Pechen Bazaar plus

Although the celebration officially began at three o’clock in the afternoon, music was already playing on the stage set slightly diagonally on the embankment. The event unfolded around the monument to Shihabutdin Marjani, as if the scholar himself were taking part and observing what was happening. To the design market along Zayni Sultan Street were added the tents of a halal market, where mostly clothing, honey, and personal care products were sold. A stand selling children’s literature about Islam stood out, but it was not easy to find books in the Tatar language there.

The main language of Mawlid, however, was the language of Tukay. Volunteers distributed small booklets, published by Khuzur in a print run of 500 copies, telling about the Prophet Muhammad, with the booklet beginning with a short questionnaire. It stated, in particular, that according to the Gregorian calendar the Prophet was born in 571. In 2025, his 1500th anniversary according to the Hijri calendar will be marked.

Kamil khazrat Samigullin. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

On stage, the host spoke in Tatar, switching to Russian only when it was necessary to explain the lottery procedure. Tickets were handed out to those who wished to take part, with stubs to be placed in the drum. Some people, contrary to the rules, took several at once; nevertheless, there was no significant crowding. At the same time, the audience that had come to Mawlid spread out both along the embankment and on the lawn between the Marjani Mosque and the Marjani Madrasa building, which now houses the Kazan office of the Bolgar Islamic Academy.

Ordinarily, Mawlid an-Nabi is held in mosques, but since last year it was decided to bring it into the urban space — by analogy with Eid al-Adha and Ramadan.

The Tinchurin troupe was responsible for the theatre. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

Who performed at the celebration

The event was opened by the chief judge and head of the jury in Quran competitions in the Gulf countries, a descendant of the Prophet and a member of the Commission for the Preparation of the Handwritten Quran in Kazan, Sheikh Ma’mun al-Rawi.

After him, the Mufti of Tatarstan, Kamil khazrat Samigullin, spoke about the essence of the event. Sermons were delivered by the First Deputy Mufti Ilfar khazrat Khasanov, the imam-mukhtasib of the Tukaevsky district Insaf khazrat Saubanov, and Deputy Mufti Ravil khazrat Zuferov. At the same time, part of the programme consisted of theatrical scenes performed by actors of the Tinchurin Theatre and students under the direction of Ilfak Khafizov.

“The main purpose of the people on this holiday is to rejoice at the birth of the Prophet. We express this joy, and the forms may vary,” explained Samigullin. “Ordinary people do not come to mosques; perhaps after this they will.”

The headliner of the festival was the group Nashidul Islam. The Mawlid qasida was performed by Ilyas Khalikov and Dinar Shaimardanov. Among the other artists were Zuhra Sakhabieva, Mingol Galiev, Marsel Vagizov, Marat Galimov and many others. While some performed spiritual songs with minimal musical accompaniment, others presented fully-fledged pop numbers, yet with content appropriate to the celebration.

Rustam Minnikhanov visited the fair and congratulated his fellow citizens. Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

In addition to the Hajj certificates, prizes were raffled among children during a quiz, and the Zakat Foundation of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Tatarstan presented school bags to 200 pupils from low-income, large, and single-parent families from across the republic.

“Happy holiday to you! Wishing you good health!” the rais of the republic, Rustam Minnikhanov, greeted the attendees. “We are celebrating it beautifully, on historic land, remembering the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, spending time together. I wish you all health, may peace remain calm, thank you very much for coming.”

Mawlid is celebrated throughout the month of Rabi al-Awwal, which will last until 22 September. In particular, on the 12th day, which is considered the Prophet’s birthday, events will be held in Bolgar at the White Mosque.