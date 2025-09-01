Only one in five migrants from the register has legalised their status in Tatarstan

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, about 10 thousand people were included in the list

About 10 thousand people were included in the register of controlled persons (RKN) in Tatarstan. They have until September 10 to legalise their status — so far, only 1.8 thousand foreigners have done so, said Marat Galeyev, head of the Migration Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the republic, at a briefing. The largest number of violators was recorded in such areas as construction and manufacturing. For more details, see the Realnoe Vremya article.

Foreigners have two weeks left to legalise their stay in Russia

According to Marat Galeyev, about 10 thousand foreign citizens were included in the register of controlled persons in Tatarstan. However, not all of them are violators, the speaker said.

«There are fewer of them (violators). This register includes all persons who may be illegal», the head of the Department of Internal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tatarstan emphasised.

Foreigners can legalise their stay in Russia until September 10. At the moment, 1,856 people have legalised their status. «When communicating with foreign citizens, we understand that some of them are just postponing the moment [of submitting documents] closer to September 10», Galeyev added.

Recall that the RKN was launched in Russia on February 5. It includes foreign citizens who do not have legal grounds to stay in the country. Persons whose data is included in the register are subject to a number of restrictions, including on banking operations.

Half of the persons in the RKN are men of working age

About 50% of foreigners whose details are contained in the register are men of working age who do not have documents confirming the right to stay in Russia, as well as to engage in labour activities, explained Marat Galeyev. This same category of migrants is the most active in obtaining permits.

«Men of working age are legalising their status for the most part. The republic is economically attractive, it has good living conditions, and it is easy to find a job. The population treats [foreign] citizens who work here tolerantly. That's why foreigners come here and want to work. The republic is interested in people coming to us, working and developing the economy», the speaker said.

As the head of the Department of Internal Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tatarstan lamented, despite the opportunity to «check» migrants through the RKN, some unscrupulous employers continue to hire illegal workers. This year, 186 organisations and individual entrepreneurs committed such violations.

In general, since the beginning of the year, law enforcement agencies in Tatarstan have identified 478 cases of illegal use of migrant labour. 292 employers were brought to justice.

«Offences committed by foreign citizens do not affect the official report in the republic»

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of more than 146 thousand foreigners entered Tatarstan this year. At the moment, there are over 112 thousand migrants in the republic. More than half of them are citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. «The number of foreign citizens constantly entering our republic remains approximately the same [as last year]», Marat Galeyev emphasised. At the same time, the number of detected illegal immigrants is decreasing, he added.

«Crimes and offences committed by foreign citizens generally do not affect the official report in our republic. Yes, they do happen, their share of the total number of crimes committed has increased slightly compared to last year, but nevertheless, the situation is under control», the speaker assured.