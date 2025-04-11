‘The launch of a spacecraft with a Tatarstan native onboard is a tearful moment of pride!’

The republic's delegation observed the launch of a spacecraft with Tatarstan cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov on board

Several groups from Tatarstan had the rare opportunity to witness the launch of the Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft on April 8, 2025 at the legendary Baikonur Cosmodrome. The launch was timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. On board the spacecraft were Russian cosmonauts Alexey Zubritsky and Sergey Ryzhikov, a native of Tatarstan, as well as NASA astronaut Jonny Kim. How Baikonur is changing, why the launch became a record and when the crew will return home — read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“The Cosmic Mecca of the world”

The Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft has already delivered the crew of the 73rd long-term expedition to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission will last until December 9, during which time the crew will conduct 50 scientific experiments.

The launch of the spacecraft itself was broadcast live. In addition, it became a record number of observers directly at the cosmodrome. About 2,500 people came to see everything with their own eyes. There are 27 young men and women from Tatarstan among them. The delegation included the winners of the All-Russian Olympiads in astronomy, chemistry, physics, mathematics, biology and other exact sciences, the winners of the Constellation-Yoldyzlyk festival, activists of the movements Selet, Zikhangir, as well as children who distinguished themselves in creative, scientific, sports and social activities.

Another delegation from Tatarstan is the organisers of the Zikhangir movement, including Khalil Gainutdinov, the founder of the initiative group. According to him, in recent years, tourist and educational programs have been regularly held at the Baikonur cosmodrome. The number of people wishing to visit the facility increases if they fall on the launch dates of space cargo and manned spacecraft, but the current launch has become the most record-breaking.

“Baikonur is turning from a military town into a space mecca of the world. Before the launch, the music on the streets from all restaurants and cafes did not stop all night. Something similar can be observed during the finals of the World Cup or at the Olympic Games. The guests came from Tatarstan, Siberia, Moscow, St. Petersburg, as well as from Kazakhstan, the USA and other cities and countries. Emotions cannot be assessed by ordinary standards: they are delight, happiness, pride in the country — to the point of tears!” Gainutdinov admits.

“To Baikonur in 41 years”

The activist timed his trip to coincide with the next space flight of the only Tatarstan cosmonaut, Sergey Ryzhikov, with whom he has known and been friends since 2013.

“Sergey and I communicate via the Internet, and we saw each other on June 1, 2023, when he came to meet with students of Kazan schools on Children's Day, and on September 28 of the same year in Zvezdny Gorodok, when our group, consisting of organisers of children's recreation and builders of Zikhangirov Park, visited the Cosmonaut Training Center named after Yu. Gagarin. Sergey Ryzhikov tries to come to his homeland, Bugulma, more often, but we try not to disturb him at this time. He is certainly one of the most experienced active cosmonauts in the country," said the founder of Zikhangirov.

Khalil Gainutdinov himself served on Baikonur in 1982-1984, participated in the construction of the complex for the Energia-Buran rocket and space system.

“It became the most ambitious space project of the Soviet Union. On November 15, 1988, more than 36 years ago, the reusable Buran spacecraft flew around the Earth twice in automatic mode, without astronauts, and returned safely to Baikonur as an airplane. They still don't talk about this feat of Russian cosmonautics, but they should. The dream of going to Baikonur has lived with me all these years. It was destined to come true only after 41 years. By the way, this year, on June 2, the 70th anniversary of the start of construction of the legendary cosmodrome will be celebrated. We timed our trip to coincide with this anniversary," he said.

“Zikhangirs” — people of the Universe

The Zikhangirs movement was created in 2011 to mark the 50th anniversary of Yury Gagarin's historic space flight. The initiative group includes teachers, scientists, political and public figures, cosmonauts, veterans and current employees of the rocket and space industry, students and schoolchildren, and people who are not indifferent to the problems of Russian cosmonautics. The aim of the group is to popularise the achievements of Soviet and Russian cosmonautics, to interest children and youth in space subjects.

As part of the group's activities, the book “Cosmos is Calling us, Zikhangirs!” was written and published in 2013 (by Kh. Gainutdinov and K. Shakirov). In addition, the Park of Zikhangirs has been built in the village of Novy Kiner in the Arsky municipal district of the Republic of Tatarstan. Since 2016, the campaign “108 minutes with Yury Gagarin” has been held in Tatarstan schools on April 12. Starting from 2023, Kazan schools have been hosting monthly space-themed events as part of the projects “Zikhangir Marathon” and “Zikhangiriya — the Land of Gagarin’s People!” During school holidays, themed “space shifts” are organised in children’s camps.

“Children's interest in space and cosmonautics should be revived not only and not so much in order to train astronauts from them. All the highest achievements of science, technology and technology are concentrated in cosmonautics. The study of space and cosmonautics creates prerequisites for the effective development of children as well-rounded, technically prepared, purposeful, physically healthy people. To do this, it is necessary to create scientific and educational centers of “Zikhangira” space orientation with a guarantee of accessibility for all children who have shown interest in this topic,” the creator of the movement is sure.