From traffic accidents to investments: main fraud schemes that make Russians lose billions

Since the beginning of 2025, the damage from IT crimes has amounted to 1.35 billion rubles

Every day, about 50 people in Tatarstan become victims of remote fraudsters, and the total damage per day reaches 20 million rubles. According to data for 2024, the total damage exceeded 5.7 billion rubles. Read more about the most common types of fraud and who most often becomes victims in the report of Realnoe Vremya.

Head of the National Bank of Tatarstan Branch of the Volga-Vyatka Main Administration of the Bank of Russia Marat Sharifullin reported that in 2024 fraudsters stole more than 27 billion rubles from Russians. The potential damage could have been even greater if not for the constant improvement of banking customer protection systems.

“Anti-fraud systems of banks were able to repel more than 72 million attempts to steal funds. Thanks to this timely counteraction, it was possible to save more than 13 trillion rubles in clients' accounts,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan, more than 6,000 crimes in the field of information technology were registered in the region in January-March 2025, which is 20% less than in the same period last year. Despite the decrease in the number of crimes, the amount of damage continues to grow.

“Over the first three months of this year, the damage amounted to 1.35 billion rubles, while last year for the same period it was 1.2 billion rubles,” said deputy head of the Fraud Detection Department of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Tatarstan, Police Lieutenant Colonel Rafael Musayev.

Senior Prosecutor of the Department for Supervision of Investigation and Search Activities of the Tatarstan prosecutor's office Mikhail Zhelayev added that every day about 50 people in Tatarstan become victims of remote fraudsters. The total damage per day reaches 20 million rubles. According to data for 2024, the number of such crimes amounted to 32 thousand cases, and the total damage exceeded 5.7 billion rubles.

“5,500 pensioners and 99 disabled people became victims of crimes. Every fourth victim in Tatarstan is under 30 years old,” said Mikhail Zhelayev.

Considering the economic development of Tatarstan, the region is becoming an attractive target for criminals.

The briefing also announced the most common fraud schemes:

• Impersonating a bank employee.

• Presenting yourself as a law enforcement officer.

• Disguising yourself as a telecom operator.

• Offering investment services.

• Notifications about relatives allegedly involved in an accident.

Criminals actively use hundreds of illegal SIM cards to ensure their anonymity. The stolen funds are transferred to so-called dropper accounts. The owners of such accounts bear criminal liability for their involvement in illegal activities, Mikhail Zhelayev emphasized.