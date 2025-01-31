A million for maternity, increase in 40 benefits, expulsion of migrants — new laws in February

Novelties that will affect the lives of citizens and businesses in Russia from the second month of 2025

Photo: Реальное время

Since February, due to high inflation, the size of about 40 social benefits will increase in Russia, including pensions and child benefits. The amount of maternity capital in some cases will exceed 900,000 rubles. Notaries will be required to verify the authenticity of family ties through the registry office. Foreign citizens illegally staying in the country will be entered into a special database, banned from driving a car, getting married, registering as individual entrepreneurs, and will be expelled from Russia. Read more about these and other changes in legislation in a review of Realnoe Vremya.

Pensioners and beneficiaries will receive an increase

According to the instructions of President Vladimir Putin, pensions in Russia will increase by 9.5% as of 1 February as well as more than 40 benefits and social payments. This concerns their additional indexation in the context of high inflation. Previously, benefits and pensions were increased by the predicted inflation rate of 7.3%, but its actual figure exceeded the expected level and amounted to 9.5%. Increased pensions will be sent to all pensioners in February — this is 39 million people. More than 40 different social benefits, compensations and payments will also be indexed. Increased monthly payments will be received by about 15.5 million people, including Heroes of the Soviet Union, Heroes of Russia, war veterans, victims of radiation and people with disabilities and other categories of citizens

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Child benefits will increase

From 1 February 2025, the monthly child care benefit will increase until the child reaches the age of one and a half years. The minimum amount will increase from 9,227 rubles to 9,901 rubles per month, and the maximum — from 49,123 rubles to 68,995 rubles per month. Payments for families with children will increase. The one-time benefit for the birth of a child after indexation will amount to almost 27,000 rubles.

In addition, payments for the care of children with disabilities and disabled people from childhood of group I will increase. Also, now able-bodied citizens, including grandparents, older brothers and sisters, will be able to receive an increased monthly payment for caring for a child with a disability, if they actually provide it. From 1 February, this amount will reach 10,950 rubles instead of the previous 1,200.

Maternity capital of almost a million rubles

For Russian families with children, the amount of maternity capital will increase. The amount of the certificate for the first child will increase by 60 thousand rubles — to 690 thousand. At the birth of the second, the family that has already issued a certificate will additionally receive almost 222 thousand. If the family did not receive support at the birth of the first child, then at the birth of the second, they will immediately be able to receive the full amount — 912 thousand rubles. This is almost 80 thousand more than the previous amount.

Динар Фатыхов / realnoevremya.ru

The unemployed will be paid more

Also, from February, Russians will begin to receive increased unemployment benefits. Minimum payments will increase from 1,500 to 1,613 rubles per month, maximum — from 12,792 to 13,751 rubles. The benefit is temporary, it is assigned for a maximum of 12 months. Previously, it was not indexed. Starting this year, the rules for calculating the benefit have changed. Thus, if a citizen receiving payments gets a job for up to five working days under a civil law contract, he will continue to receive the benefit. Previously, when taking on one-time jobs, payments stopped.

Heirs will be checked in the registry office database

Since 5 February, when conducting inheritance cases, notaries must check the authenticity of documents on kinship provided by potential heirs in the Unified Registry Office Database. The innovation is aimed at strengthening the fight against fraud, since sometimes citizens, posing as relatives of the deceased, try to take possession of inherited property. Information on inheritance cases will be synchronised between the Unified State Register of Civil Status Acts and the notary register.

Prisoners will be able to communicate with lawyers via video link

Legislative changes come into force, according to which prisoners in pre-trial detention centres will be able to communicate with their lawyers via video conference. For this purpose, special offices will be set up in pre-trial detention centres, but a lawyer will not be able to contact the pre-trial detention centre from his office. He will have to go to the place indicated by the prison department employees.

Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Illegal migrants will be expelled from the country

From 5 February, a migration regime for the expulsion of foreign citizens or stateless persons illegally residing in Russia will come into effect. All foreign citizens of this category are subject to inclusion in the register of controlled persons until their expulsion (deportation or independent departure) or until the legal status in our country is regulated. Such migrants are required to inform the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of their location and the occurrence of circumstances that prevent their timely independent departure from Russia.

If this rule is ignored, a decision is made to place the illegal migrant in a special institution and then deport them.

Those who are included in the register will be prohibited from:

changing their place of residence or place of stay without permission from the internal affairs agency;

leaving the territory of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation, municipality in which the controlled person lives;

acquiring real estate and vehicles, registering this property with government agencies;

using the right to drive a vehicle;

marrying;

registering as an individual entrepreneur;

opening a bank account and carrying out other banking operations.

As reported by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the register of controlled persons will make it possible to further strengthen control over migration flows and reduce illegal migration to a minimum. Migrants who have signed a contract for military service will not be deported from Russia.

New reports on the number and salaries of employees

The statistical form on the number and salaries of employees will change in Russia. The Russian Statistics Service approved the new reporting templates back in the summer. The updated form will be used to report from 1 February 2025. The deadline for submitting information is from the 1st working day to the 15th day after the reporting month (quarter). The Russian Statistics Service has developed new instructions for filling out Form P-4. Particular attention should be paid to the calculation of the indicators of the list and average list of employees, as it is used in tax calculations.

Михаил Захаров / realnoevremya.ru

Platon raises rates

From 1 February, new tariff rates of the state system Platon for trucks weighing over 12 tons will come into effect in Russia. For travel on federal highways, owners of such vehicles will have to pay 9.5% more (19 kopecks per kilometre). The fare will increase to 3.34 rubles/km, previously it was 3.05 ruble /km. Today, more than 861,000 freight carriers and more than 1 million 915,000 vehicles weighing over 12 tonnes are registered in the Platon system, a quarter of which belong to foreign logistics companies. This is reported on the official website of Rosavtodor.

Grain export quota

From 15 February to 30 June 2025, a tariff quota will be in effect in the country for the export of grain crops from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union. The quota for the export of wheat and a mixture of wheat and rye will be 10.6 million tonnes. A zero quota has been set for barley, rye and corn. The quota does not apply to deliveries to the EAEU countries. It also does not limit the export of grain for the provision of international humanitarian aid based on government decisions.

The official forecast for the export potential for grain this season is 55-60 million tonnes. Last year, Russia exported 72.2 million tonnes of grain, including 54.1 million tonnes of wheat.

Реальное время / realnoevremya.ru

Poor-quality drinks will be blocked at the checkout

Starting 5 February this year, checkouts in stores will begin blocking sales of expired and illegal juice products and soft drinks. The blocking will occur automatically.

The cash register software will immediately make a request to the Honest Sign system during product scanning. If it is discovered that the product is expired or is sold illegally, the sale of such a drink will be considered illegal and the purchase will be denied.