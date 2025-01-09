Events in the Kamal Theatre’s new building to begin in Q1 2025

Photo: Мария Зверева

The new building of the Kamal Theatre in Kazan has already received a statement of conformity and is currently in operation, Tatarstan Minister of Culture Irada Ayupova answered a question from a Realnoe Vremya correspondent.

According to her, the theatre staff is currently “mastering” the new building.

“When you move into a new apartment, you naturally need some time to adapt, get used to the new, put away the dishes, and put in the furniture. We are currently in the process of adapting the new building to the needs of the Kamal Theatre,” she explained.

Мария Зверева / realnoevremya.ru

At the same time, the building provides great technical capabilities, while the drama theatre is a conservative institution. According to Ayupova, this project requires “making friends” between tradition and modernity.

She added that the next event in the new building is planned for the first quarter of 2025. She did not specify what event will take place.

As for the current “home” of the theater, the issue of its operation will be decided after the troupe moves.

Earlier, it became known that the Tatarstan office of the Russian Register registered the new building of the Tatar State Academic Theatre named after Galiaskar Kamal in just one day.