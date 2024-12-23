Putin: ‘Kazan has made an incredible leap in its development’

The Russian president called the capital of Tatarstan one of the best cities in Europe and noted the contribution to the BRICS summit

During the live broadcast “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin”, the head of state was asked a question about Tatarstan. According to the president of Russia, Kazan is one of the best cities in Europe. He noted that he was impressed by the local culture and traditions, and also answered a question about the possible opening of the BRICS headquarters in the capital of the republic, since it was here that the summit of the heads of state of the association was held.

“I must pay tribute to the Tatars. Everything is so clean and tidy”

“Kazan has made an incredible leap in its development. It is no exaggeration to say that this is one of the best cities in Europe," the president stressed.

The head of state paid special attention to the traditions of the Tatar people, highlighted the special culture of the region:

“I can't help but mention the Tatar people and their culture. Chak-chak on the table is really delicious. Kazan continues to develop — it is a magnificent city. Talented people of different nationalities live in Tatarstan. That's great, you're doing great.”

Putin also noted how the city had transformed in a few years, and recalled the period that preceded it. I saw people who lived in dugouts on the outskirts of the city. Now, according to him, Kazan is a developed and successful city where talented people of different nationalities live in peace and harmony. They celebrate religious holidays together, and this unites them even more, the president said:

“Kazan is one of the best cities in Europe. I must pay tribute to the Tatars. Everything is so clean and tidy. Talented people live in Tatarstan, and people of different nationalities live there in peace and harmony, respect each other, respect each other's traditions, and visit.”

Will the BRICS headquarters be established in Kazan?

The Russian president particularly noted the republic's efforts to hold the BRICS summit this autumn. However, he does not see the need to create the headquarters of the association in Kazan. According to the president, the organisation is not a tool for countering the West. The main purpose of the BRICS work is to protect their interests and develop cooperation between the participating countries:

“We are not creating a headquarters. We will use all the opportunities of the capital of Tatarstan that have been created over the decades. Kazan is a wonderful city. BRICS is not developing as a counteraction tool. We work for our interests," Putin stressed.

The head of state thanked the leadership of Tatarstan, which made a significant contribution to the holding of the BRICS summit. “Even in Moscow, such a large number of foreign heads of state did not gather at the same time, but gathered in Kazan," the president noted.

