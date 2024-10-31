Kazan is ready to be on the 1,000-ruble banknote: discussion about the landmark is open

“Kazan is one of the largest and most historical landmarks in Russia, so it must be depicted. There are different cities on the banknotes, it’s time to show Kazan,” says Doctor of Political Sciences Vladimir Belyayev. Another argument in favour of the importance of capturing the capital of Tatarstan on banknotes was the recent BRICS Summit. All experts interviewed by Realnoe Vremya agreed with the need to depict Kazan on the 1,000-ruble banknote. However, there is a question: which landmark is suitable for this mission? Read more about it in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

A new turn in the history of the banknote

The Bank of Russia announced an online public vote to select the symbols of the new 1,000-ruble banknote, the issue of which was suspended in 2023 due to a mixed response from society.

The new banknote will be dedicated to the Volga Federal District. The front side of the banknote with views of Nizhny Novgorod will remain the same, the vote will concern the image on the back side — previously it depicted the Museum of the History of Statehood of the Tatar People and Tatarstan and the Kazan Syuyumbike Tower as well as the Museum of Archaeology and Ethnography in Ufa.

“Last year, the issue of the updated 1,000-ruble banknote was suspended: some images caused a mixed response in society. In order to take into account different opinions, the Bank of Russia decided to change the procedure for selecting symbols for banknotes and make it more open,” the Central Bank said in a statement.

A scandal broke out almost immediately — the History Museum is located in the building of the former palace church where services are not held, and therefore there is no Orthodox cross on the dome. The Russian Orthodox Church drew attention to this fact and stated that the selection of images should be approached “more carefully.” The Bank of Russia promised to finalise the design, emphasizing that the new banknote has not yet entered widespread circulation. They promise to present the new design this year.

A member of the Central Bank's expert group for the development of the new banknote design, historian Andrey Alyamkin emphasised that the banknote is not a means of communication with God and the prerogative of choosing an image for the banknote remains with the state, not with society.

“We only recommended objects in Tatarstan. The Volga region is impossible without it. There were several different pictures from the republic, the decision was made by the Central Bank. There will always be those who are happy and those who are unhappy with any option, you can’t mention them all. Kazan had to be mentioned because you know what Kazan is in the country. It’s impossible without it. And the capital of our district is in Nizhny Novgorod, so there was a choice. And the Syuyumbike Tower, from my point of view, is an important object for the whole country,” he shared his opinion.

“Historical monuments that unite everyone are important”

In a conversation with Realnoe Vremya, Doctor of Political Sciences Vladimir Belyayev said that it is necessary to show the sites Kazan is mostly famous for — the Spasskaya Tower or the Syuyumbike Tower. They have a rich history and are also pleasant to look at.

“Kazan’s landmarks need to be depicted. Why is Kazan worse than other cities that are depicted on banknotes? Kazan is one of the largest and most historical landmarks in Russia, so it needs to be depicted. There are different cities there, it’s time to show Kazan,” he is convinced.

Belyayev also indicated what should not be shown: controversial objects, such as former churches without a cross:

“We need to contact historians. There are relevant specialists who deal with these issues. Those who produce these products must coordinate everything.”

According to the political scientist, it is worth depicting historical monuments:

“It does not necessarily have to be a mosque or a church, because not all people are believers. We need something that unites everyone — something historical.”

“The specialty of Kazan is the friendship of religions”

Historian and local historian Vladimir Uretsky, on the contrary, stressed the importance of the religious aspect in the matter of choosing a landmark. But he, like the other speaker, is convinced that Kazan should be recognisable by the building.

“Kazan’s specialty is the friendship of religions, so it’s probably worth highlighting this, but given the previous scandal... It’s necessary to consult with local historians and experts,” he believes.

The sights by which the capital of Tatarstan can be easily recognised include the Kremlin, the Spasskaya Tower, and the Syuyumbike Tower. They also have a historical component, which cannot be said about new objects, Uretsky believes.

“There is no need to take controversial objects — for example, if the building was previously for one purpose, and now for a completely different one,” the speaker said.

The historian also raised the topic of digitalisation: most people use cards and online banks for payments. Cash is practically disappearing from circulation:

“There is little paper money now. I haven’t held it in my hands for a long time and I don’t even remember what is depicted on it. Therefore, I don’t even know how much this will increase the recognition of Kazan. But, of course, it will ‘raise’ the city.”

Assistant to the governor of Tatarstan Olesya Baltusova said that for her other landmarks are symbols of Kazan, but from the perspective of the country, it is the Spasskaya Tower or the Syuyumbike Tower.

“For me, the symbols of Kazan are completely different: hills and ravines, old streets... The Opera House, Lakes Kaban, the Kazanka River... But if we talk about the design of money, then from the perspective of the state, to a greater extent the outlines of the Spasskaya Tower of the Kazan Kremlin or the Syuyumbike Tower are the symbol. Because Kazan has a unique face of the old city, its features are visible in the natural landscape, pre-regular planning, wooden estates, houses with platbands.”