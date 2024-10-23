The Kremlin publishes details of the BRICS Summit in Kazan

BRICS expansion through the introduction of the category of “partner states” and 40 countries in the BRICS+/Outreach format

The leaders of the BRICS countries will discuss current issues on the global and regional agenda, including politics and security, economics and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts in Kazan from 22 to 24 October, the Kremlin reported.

Particular attention will be paid to the possibility of expanding BRICS through the introduction of the category of “partner states.” Information will also be heard from the chairmen of the New Development Bank, the Business Council, the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism and the Women's Business Alliance. At the end of the summit, the Kazan Declaration will be adopted.

On 24 October, a meeting in the Outreach/BRICS+ format will be held where representatives of almost 40 countries will take part. Among them are the leaders of the CIS countries, delegations from many countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, as well as the heads of executive bodies of a number of international organisations

As part of this meeting, it is planned to discuss current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East and the interaction of BRICS and the Global South in the interests of sustainable development.

Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders of the countries who will come to Kazan. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with almost all the leaders participating in the summit.

Vladimir Putin himself said that he would hold 17 meetings with the leaders of the countries.

“From morning till night, every day, multilateral formats and bilateral formats alternate... This is to be done over the next three to four days,” said the president’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov about his agenda.