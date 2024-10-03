Air, drinking water and radiation status to be checked before BRICS Summit in Kazan

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Before the BRICS Summit in Kazan, checks and inspections of the event venues and guest accommodations, food facilities, and healthcare facilities with laboratory control have been organised, the press service of the Tatarstan office of Russia’s consumer rights protection watchdog told Realnoe Vremya.

In particular, enhanced monitoring in a number of indicators has been launched in the city.

“Laboratory control of atmospheric air, drinking water and radiation status will be enhanced at the venues,” the watchdog reported.

A flu vaccination coverage analysis is also being conducted in Kazan among staff and assigned forces. Employees of food service units will be examined for the presence of pathogens of intestinal infections, salmonellosis and staphylococcus.

“In order to prevent the import of infectious diseases, a sanitary and quarantine point is open 24 hours a day at the Kazan airport,” the watchdog emphasised.

It became known in late September that starting from 21 October coronavirus and flu testing points would be open at BRICS Summit venues. As head of the watchdog’s regional office Lyubov Avdonina explained, this would be a mandatory condition for accreditation for the business programme of the event. Only those who receive a negative result will be able to participate.

Information on the test results will be posted in Roscongress Foundation access organisation system.

A total of 9 testing sites will be deployed in Kazan, so participants will be able to do the test at Kazan International Airport, hotels, Kazan Expo and other places.

The Tatarstan Ministry of Healthcare told Realnoe Vremya that a total of 250 medical workers will be involved in the work at the summit, including 120 doctors and 130 people from the mid-level medical personnel. There are no plans to attract medical workers from other regions.

When asked about the previous availability of services, the ministry assured that “the population will have no problems receiving medical care during the summit.”