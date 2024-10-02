In 2024, tourists left 22.1 billion rubles in Kazan

Photo: Мария Зверева

3.2 million people visited Kazan in the first eight months of 2024. This figure exceeds last year's results by 10.3%, said Director of the Tourism Development Committee Daria Sannikova at a meeting.

She made a comparison: 25 million people visited Moscow this year, 10.3 million visited St Petersburg, 2.4 million went to Samara, 1.7 million made it to Nizhny Novgorod and 1.1 million were in Yekaterinburg.

According to Sannikova, 73% of the total number of tourists came from other cities in Russia, and 27% came from settlements in Tatarstan. The average duration of the city's guests' trip was 4 days.

The majority of the tourist flow to Kazan is accounted for by citizens aged 35-44 (36%). The age groups from 25 to 34 and from 45 to 54 years old are in 2ndplace they account for 19% each. The least number of people visiting Kazan are pensioners over 65 years old (3%).

It is necessary to improve the results by increasing the quality of tourist events, said the mayor of the city Ilsur Metshin.

“I want us to devote November to the next tourist season. We need to physically go through all the locations. There are many little things that do not require much funding, they only need our attention. <...> We need to prepare for the tourist season in the winter,” he emphasised.

A 30% increase in tourist spending in Kazan

Along with the number of tourists, their spending on vacation in Kazan also increased. In the first 8 months, guests of the capital of Tatarstan left 22.1 billion rubles in the city, which is 29.8% more than the figures for the same period last year.

According to Sannikova, tourists spent most of their expenses, 26% of the total amount, in catering establishments. 80% of visitors visited them from January to August.

Another significant expense item, 23% of the total amount, was spent on entertainment, services and hotels, 21% on grocery stores, 18% on non-food stores, and 12% on other services and goods.