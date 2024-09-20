Tutors in Kazan charge an average of 1,000 rubles per lesson and prefer to work online

Photo: Максим Платонов

Parents of graduating students increasingly prefer to prepare their child with the help of tutors’ services. Realnoe Vremya analysed ads for tutoring on a popular search site for services in two main subjects — mathematics and the Russian language. For comparison, large cities with a population of over a million in Russia were selected — Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg. Read about the average cost of teaching children and what type of lessons do teachers prefer in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

In Moscow, there are 11,600 ads for tutors in mathematics and Russian language

In Moscow, there are the largest number of ads for tutors in the main subjects of the Unified State Exam and the Basic State Exam — in total, more than 11,500 offers can be found in mathematics and the Russian language.

The average cost of one hour of math lessons with a tutor was 1,200 rubles. Most have a higher education, but it is not necessarily a pedagogical one. There are also offers from students who are preparing children for exams.

In 26.6% of cases, teachers are ready to work with children in the format of face-to-face meetings, but most tutors prefer to work online.

An hour of tutoring in Russian in Moscow costs an average of 1,300 rubles. All teachers have a higher education, sometimes people who have completed philology or journalism are engaged in training. In this subject, the majority of teachers — 86.6% — also prefer to work online, while a small part of them are ready to work with students in person.

In addition to classes, Russian language tutors offer their students webinars so that they can study on their own.

The average cost of tutoring in Kazan in the main subjects is 1,000 rubles

In the capital of Tatarstan, there are about 1,500 ads from tutors in the main subjects. The average cost is about 1,000 rubles.

Most of the ads — 953 — are about teaching mathematics. On average, prices for such classes start with 500 rubles. The situation with face-to-face classes in Kazan is the same as in Moscow, this format of work is suitable for only 26.6% of teachers. Among the teachers, there were both experienced teachers and students studying at universities.

There are fewer offers from Russian language teachers in Kazan — 555. Their average cost is 1,000 rubles, the highest offer is 2,700 rubles per hour of work. Russian language tutors in Kazan mainly prefer the remote format of work. In Petersburg, there are 3,400 ads for finding a math teacher.

In Petersburg, teachers have posted 5,500 ads for tutoring. The price range is from 250 to 2,000 rubles.

The average price for a math lesson with a tutor in Petersburg is 1,100 rubles. However, you can find options from 250 rubles. Math teachers mostly prefer to conduct lessons with children online, while only 13.3% of teachers agree to face-to-face meetings.

To choose a Russian language tutor in St Petersburg, 2,100 offers have been published. Teachers charge an average of 1,000 rubles per hour of work.

Novosibirsk is one of the cities with the smallest number of ads for tutoring services

In Novosibirsk, there are just over 1,500 ads for tutoring services, 957 of which are in mathematics. The average cost of an hour of lessons is lower than in other cities with a population of over a million — 880 rubles.

A Russian language lesson will cost even less — 715 rubles. There are 590 such offers in the city. As in other cities, teachers prefer to conduct classes remotely.

Yekaterinburg is the city with the lowest prices for tutoring services

In Yekaterinburg, 1,600 offers for tutoring are posted on the classifieds website. Their average price varies from 690 to 835 rubles

For an hour of math lessons, specialists ask for 835 rubles. At the same time, only 40% of teachers have information about having a higher education.

The average cost of providing services of a Russian language teacher in the city is 690 rubles, but you can also find an offer for 250 rubles.

Features of the market

To summarise, we can say that in 19.2% of offers, teachers do not indicate their education or are not professional teachers at all. In most cases, tutors see a priority in publishing reviews from their past students.

10.4% of offers in the reviewed market of teaching services were published by students. Of the total number of teachers, only 8.8% of teachers consider face-to-face meetings with students, and 4.8% are ready to provide webinars.

Among the standard offers for the provision of tutoring services, there are very dubious ads. Often, such cards do not have data confirming the specialty, and with a long experience, the cost of services is indicated 3-4 times lower than the market