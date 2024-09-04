Railway transport has become the most popular in Tatarstan since the beginning of the year

Photo: Руслан Ишмухаметов

Summer is one of the most convenient periods to go on holiday abroad or choose local resorts. In any case, you need to get to your destination. Tatarstan is a region with good infrastructure, where residents can choose any convenient type of transport. Read about which of them can be called the most popular in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Three airports of Tatarstan have received 2.7 million passengers since the beginning of the year

Airplane can be considered one of the fastest modes of transportation. For residents of Tatarstan, the region has three airports that anyone can use, they are located near Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny and Bugulma.

Bugulma air harbour can be called the oldest of them. It was built in 1937, serves exclusively domestic flights and accepts various types of aircraft. In Naberezhnye Chelny, the construction of the airport began in 1970. It is the largest air transport enterprise in the North-Eastern region, as well as the most important transport hub in Zakamye area. In 1998, Begishevo received the status of an international airport. More than 200,000 people become its clients annually. Kazan airport, in turn, was built in 1979. It has three terminals, and the construction of the fourth will begin in 2025.

By August, 2.7 million passengers used the three airports of Tatarstan. The largest number of people were served by Kazan airport — it accounted for 2.4 million people, which is 5.8% more than during the same period last year. Growth is observed on both domestic and international air routes. In total, the airport serves 78 destinations, including 29 international.

Almost 5 million passengers in Tatarstan have used trains and electric trains since the beginning of 2024.

Trains and electric trains remain the most common method of travel. You can choose a variety of fares for your trip, and as technology develops, various Sapsan trains may no longer give way to airplanes in speed.

Kazan-1 and Kazan-2 stations remain the major railway hubs in Tatarstan. The first of them was opened in 1894, it has 7 platforms and 15 tracks. The new building of the Kazan-2 transport hub was opened in 2012. In the future, the building will be expanded to receive and dispatch high-speed Sapsan trains.

By August 2024, the passenger flow on commuter trains of the Gorky Railway in Tatarstan amounted to 4.5 million people. Compared to the same period last year, the figures increased by 3%. Kazan-1 railway station, Ametyevo metro station, Arsk, Derbyshki residential complex, Vysoka Gora, Aeroport and Agryz were the most popular departure stations.

As for long-distance trains, by August, more than 370,000 people preferred this type of travel. This is 18% higher than the same period in 2023. Over 335,000 passengers were transported along the Kazan-Moscow route, and over 37,000 were along the Kazan-St Petersburg route.

Sviyazhsk and Bolgar are the most popular river transportation routes in Tatarstan

The main river ports of Tatarstan are located in Kazan and Naberezhnye Chelny. The main building of the river terminal of the capital of the republic was built in 1962 according to the design of architects Ismagil Gaynutdinov and Mikhail Konstantinov.

By the end of August, about 266,000 people used river transport in Tatarstan. This year, tourist trips remain the most popular destinations for citizens: Kazan-Sviyazhsk and Kazan-Bolgar routes. General Director of Fleet of the Republic of Tatarstan Roman Lizalin told Realnoe Vremya about this.

He added that suburban routes — Verkhniy and Nizhniy Uslon — also remain popular from year to year. He summarised that the number of passengers in social travel has not changed compared to last year, but by the end of the season, a multiple increase is expected due to the flow of tourists.

So trains and commuter trains have become the most popular types of passenger transportation in Tatarstan — 4.8 million people used them, which is 2.1 million more than air travel in the republic. If we consider river transport, this is 18.8 times less than the figures for rail transport.