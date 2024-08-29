TAIF-NK employees ready for emergency situations

Photo: Реальное время

Oil refiners have once again demonstrated a high level of training and skills of workers in extinguishing fires, as well as knowledge of fire safety standards and requirements. The annual fire relay competitions among the divisions of the joint-stock company have been held at the PSCh-33 training ground of the Nizhnekamsk branch of the detachment of the Federal Fire Service of the Department of Contractual Divisions of the Republic of Tatarstan. The employees of which workshop turned out to be the fastest and most dexterous and what you need to know about fire safety — in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

“Teams, ready”



The competition began with the ceremonial construction and flag raising. This year, 29 teams have gathered to compete for the victory. Each team consists of 5 participants. Many of them participate in the fire relay every year.

Participants had to douse the flames in full protective gear. Артем Рябов

“Our society uses unique complex technological equipment. Fire safety is a necessary condition for its operation. We pay great attention to maintaining the combat readiness of our units," said Anton Vakhotin, the head of the Industrial Safety Control Department.



Judges strictly monitored the actions of the fire brigades. Артем Рябов

The fire relay consisted of four stages. The judges strictly assessed both the correctness of the actions of the participants of the competition and the passage time. At the first stage, it was necessary to put on a gas mask in the shortest possible time and run a 100-metre distance.



Ravil Shayakhmetov and Dinar Shagaveyev are preparing to hit the target with a jet of water from a fire barrel. Артем Рябов

On the second stage, to deploy a fire hose, connect it to a fire truck and supply water exactly to the conditional source of ignition.



It is not so easy to get a jet of water into the ball. Артем Рябов

The third stage was an obstacle course: the refiners pulled themselves up and climbed over a high wooden shield.



The fourth stage of the competition turned out to be the most difficult and closest to real conditions. In full gear — combat clothes, helmet, leggings and safety shoes — the team members eliminated the fire with the help of a fire extinguisher.

The most spectacular stage of the fire relay. Артем Рябов

Alexander Chepko, a fourth-class instrument maker, became a participant in the fire relay for the first time.



“I liked dousing the flames the most. These are literally seconds, but they evoke the most emotions. We have been preparing for these competitions for a long time, repeated the theory, went to the training ground several times, practiced actions in the workshop. The other stages are also interesting, the guys gave their best. We hope to win," Alexander Chepko shared.

Norms and rules of Fire Safety

In addition to physical training and the ability to handle a fire hose and a fire extinguisher, employees of the refinery showed a high level of theoretical knowledge of fire safety measures.

Participants answer questions under the close supervision of employees of the Nizhnekamsk branch of the Federal Fire Service Department of the Department of Contractual Divisions in the Republic of Tatarstan. Артем Рябов

“Before the start of the competition, the teams do not know who exactly will take the theoretical training. We draw lots and identify specific participants. Each ticket contains 20 questions on fire safety. It is necessary to understand fire equipment, types of fire extinguisher, to know by heart the procedure and rules of conduct in case of fire," leading engineer of the department for fire safety Nikolay Tukeev explained the rules of the theoretical stage.



Nikolay Tukeev: “Before the start of the competition, the teams do not know who exactly will take the theoretical training.”. Артем Рябов

The results of the theoretical stage come as individual classification.



“A good theoretical preparation is not just to answering 20 questions once a year and forgetting. We need these rules on every shift. Knowledge of fire safety standards and requirements helps to prevent the occurrence of an emergency situation in daily work," said Gleb Matveev, a process unit operator at the HRCC workshop No. 02.

Best of the best

Before the award ceremony, Maxim Novikov, the director general of the company, thanked the organisers and participants of the competition:

“Thank you all! Today you have felt strength and power in your veins, you have shown them. The result of the training is obvious. You are our leading workers, the company is proud of such fighters. I see your energy and wish you to go on with your life with the same attitude. I wish you good health and success in your work!” Maxim Novikov advised his colleagues.

The company's leaders and employees of the oil refinery, distinguished by their knowledge of the theory of fire safety. Артем Рябов

The diplomas were presented to the winners of the personal competition by Deputy Chief Engineer Anton Nikolaev. Gleb Matveev, Egor Bespalov from workshop No. 06 of the HRCC and Anton Polov from workshop No. 09 of the refinery distinguished themselves with knowledge of the theory of fire safety.



Best of the best. Артем Рябов

The team of workshop No. 02 of the HRCC won the team competition. The winner's Cup was presented to them by Maxim Novikov. The second place was won by the team of the refinery workshop No. 09, the third — by the team of the refinery workshop No. 03.



The team of the workshop 02 of the HRCC. Артем Рябов

“We have been waiting for this victory and are very happy about it! Throughout the year, we conduct training sessions in the workshop, we try to keep ourselves in good physical shape. Both competitions and training bring us together. The team spirit and the desire to win are important here. I am proud of my guys, everyone knows their job and performed well. Our victory and the results of other relay participants prove that volunteer fire brigades are ready for emergency situations. We will definitely continue training so that next year we can keep the passing cup for ourselves," admitted Ravil Shayakhmetov, a shift supervisor, captain of the team at workshop No. 02 of the HRCC.

