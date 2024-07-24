Rushan Abbyasov: ‘We are popular, religious diplomats’

The BRICS Holy Quran Award will be held in Kazan

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Events linking the BRICS countries continue. On 24-26 July, the Holy Quran Award with 20 countries will be held in Kazan. Its organisers emphasise that both the competition and a solemn ceremony will be of interest not only to religious and secular audiences. Read more in a report of Realnoe Vremya.

Russia will be represented by a reader from Saratov

The BRICS Holy Quran Award is organised by the Russian Muslim Religious Directorate, the Council of Muftis of Russia and the Mohammed bin Zayed University of Humanities with the support of the Republic of Tatarstan.

“The UAE have joined BRICS this year,” First Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia and Chairman of the Organising Committee Rushan Abbyasov explained the reason for the award. “We are popular, religious diplomats, we want to show what we, representatives of Muslim countries, and BRICS countries have in common.”

Therefore, the list of participants can be called BRICS+ because guests from Arab countries are participating in it.

“We are working with Arab countries a lot,” Abbyasov explained, “but there will also be Muslims who are exotic for us –from Brazil, India, China, Ethiopia. We want to hold this competition every year in different BRICS countries.”

Quran reciters from 20 countries are taking part in the competition, and in the Tilyava nomination, texts will be read at sight, and not by heart. The selection of participants was based on video applications; Russia will be represented by Yasir Dodarbekov, a teacher from Saratov.

As for Tatarstan, it was assumed that its representative would take one of the places on the jury, which would also include guests from the UAE, Bangladesh, Iran and Egypt. Mufti of Tatarstan Hazrat Kamil Samigullin cannot attend this event, so instead of him, the reading will be assessed by Head of the Department for Sharia Affairs of the Muslim Spiritual Directorate of the Republic of Tatarstan, qady (a Sharia judge) of Kazan Bulat Mubarakov. The jury is chaired by Head of the Academy of the Holy Quran in Sharjah Dr Khalifa Mesbah al Tuneiji.

Open readings and youth forum

The readings will be held at Korston on 24 July, admission is free, from 11 a.m. to 6-7 p.m. The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan is one of the partners. An exhibition will be held in the lobby of the Ballroom of Korston hotel with its assistance — calligraphic works of contemporary artists and lithographic publications from the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries will be displayed. In particular, for those who wish, a calligrapher will beautifully write their names or short prayers, which can be placed at home.

On 25 July, the 5th Religious Silk Road: Significance of Religious Values in Greater Eurasia International Scientific and Theological Conference will be held. And in the evening, guests will participate in a youth forum at the National Library. It is organised jointly with the Ministry of Youth; its participants will discuss how foreign specialists work with this age in their countries.

Finally, t 4 p.m. on 26 July, religious leaders of the Muslims of BRICS countries will sign a resolution on the multi-polar world and how important it is not to succumb to radical, extremist, terrorist calls and to preserve spiritual and moral values.

The Muslim Religious Directorate of the Republic of Tatarstan will be represented not by Hazrat Kamil Samigullin but Kazan leader Bulat Mubarakov at the event organised by the Muslim Religious Directorate (Ravil Gaynutdin, right). Михаил Козловский / realnoevremya.ru

“So that both religious and secular audiences would be equally interested”

As for the closing ceremony on 26 July, there is an admission fee.

“We will spend the money we receive from ticket sales to publish the Holy Quran, which is being made by Yardem Mosque for visually impaired brothers and sisters in Braille version,” Abbyasov said. “At 11 a.m. on Friday, we will give these Qurans to those who need them. So those who come to the event are participating in a charity event.”

Also, Abbyasov indicated, such Qurans will be sent directly to Dagestan and other republics.

“The major events that we hold are aimed at making both religious and secular audiences equally interested,” said head of the Culture Department of the Muslim Religious Directorate of the Russian Federation Renat Abyanov. “Many of our events with the blessing of Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin are aimed at a wide audience.”

Therefore, at the closing ceremony, first of all, the readers of the book are expected, “with the beauty of their voices they will immerse the listeners in the deep meanings of the Holy Quran,” Abyanov said.

Director of the ceremony Ramil Sibgatullinf gathered many different guests — actors Fanis Ziganshin, Rishat Akhmadullin, singer Amir Akhmadishin and the State Chamber Choir of the Republic of Tatarstan. There will be choreography appropriate to the topic. Everyone who comes to the event will be given a Quran.

“It’s nice that the event is of interest not only to followers of Islam but also to people of other religions,” Abyanov noted.