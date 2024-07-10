‘The project will ensure technological sovereignty’: Phosphorus Plant to be built in Tatarstan

Photo: предоставлено пресс-службой раиса Татарстана

Up to 100k tons of phosphoric acid in the republic



It is planned to build a plant for the production of phosphorus and its processing in Tatarstan on the territory of Alabuga SEZ. The corresponding agreement was signed at Innoprom 2024 in Yekaterinburg by Rustam Minnikhanov, Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Anton Alikhanov and Director General of Rikoflot PLC Amin Kheydarzadekh on 8 July, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the country reports.

“Today we have signed a trilateral agreement, within the framework of which it is planned to build a plant for the production of phosphorus and its processing on the territory of Alabuga SEZ in the Republic of Tatarstan by Rikoflot. The company plans to provide production facilities of 25 thousand tons a year with a subsequent expansion of phosphoric acid production of 100 thousand tons," Anton Alikhanov stressed.

The agreement on the construction of the phosphorus plant in Tatarstan was signed on 8 July at Innoprom 2024 in Yekaterinburg. предоставлено пресс-службой раиса Татарстана

“The project will cover the demand for products”



Speaking as part of the signing of an agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, the republic and Rikoflot, he also noted that the company would solve the long-standing problem of providing the republic with its own phosphorus fertilisers:

“The project will cover the demand for these products in the domestic market and ensure technological sovereignty in the industry. In addition, about 100 jobs will be created in the Republic of Tatarstan. I would like to note that the project will also ensure the implementation of the list of initiatives for the socio-economic development of the Russian Federation until 2030, the Development of industry and increasing its competitiveness state programme and the achievement of the goals of the Strategy for the Development of Chemical and Petrochemical Complex for the period up to 2030.”

It turned out that complex fertilisers with phosphorus and potassium in the composition have not yet been produced in the region. Максим Платонов / realnoevremya.ru

Currently, the Ammonia plant in Tatarstan produces mainly nitrogen fertilisers, while phosphorous fertilisers are brought from outside the republic. It turned out that complex fertilisers with phosphorus and potassium in the composition have not yet been produced in the region. So the new plant will cover the shortage of these products.



However, it is not yet clear where the raw materials for this enterprise will be taken, since there is practically none in Tatarstan. There is a small quarry in Tetyushi where phosphorus-containing rocks are mined, but this volume is clearly not enough.