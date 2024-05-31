‘No need to buy a pig in a poke’: Tatarstan residents recommended to sacrifice only their own animals

18 special areas are going to be set up to sacrifice animals for Eid al-Adha

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

This year Eid al-Adha is on 16 June. Animals are traditionally sacrificed by Muslims on this holiday. 72 official sites were organised in Tatarstan last year, 17 of them were in Kazan. Read more about the holiday this year in Realnoe Vremya’s report.

The situation with the spread of animal infections is tough, and it is deteriorating year after year

Tatarstan veterinarians are recommending to refuse imported animals. If last year they were allowed to be brought from the Chuvash Rpsublic, this year only the Tatarstan product is recommended to be used.



The situation with the spread of animal infections is tough, and it is deteriorating year after year Tatarstan veterinarians are recommending to refuse imported animals. If last year they were allowed to be brought from the Chuvash Rpsublic, this year only the Tatarstan product is recommended to be used.

According to him, now the situation with the spread of infectious diseases of animals is tough in Russia, and it is deteriorating year after year. In one of the most spread diseases, brucellosis, 41 Russian regions are considered troubled, 27 are unfavourable, animals are vaccinated in 17 regions, two regions have an unclear status. Imports of animals from these regions to Tatarstan is banned. There is also a threat of spread of hoof and mouth disease, sheep and goat measles and the novel disease — sheep and goat plague leading to a hundred per cent death. The situation in Tatarstan is more or less fine.



It is impossible to set up check points at all entrances to Tatarstan and inspection of all transport, this is why we are urging people to be cautious and responsible and not to be tempted by a low price. The most important thing for resellers, they can buy ill animals for 3-4,000 and sell them for 10-15,000,” Motygullin warned.

“Now many are breeding sheep”

“Now many countrymen are breeding sheep, their number isn’t reducing, not to mention cows. It is now unprofitable to keep them for milk. And everyone switched to oxen for meat. Also, a neighbouring village has a farmer who deliberately breeds sheep, his household has at least 200 head. Many buy sacrifice animals from him,” said Hazrat Munir from Kukmor District said. He used to breed 30-40 sheep at his farm, now he left 7-8 due to his age.











