Minnikhanov on technological sovereignty: ‘Sanctions are coming after sanctions, but we should also understand our bottlenecks’

Photo: взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

“Technological sovereignty is more important than other things. Sanctions are coming after sanctions, they are (in the West, — author's note) are watching our pain points to know how to influence our country. These sanctions will be as insignificant as zero if we become technologically self-sufficient," Rustam Minnikhanov argued about the importance of a course to ensure technological independence at a meeting of the board of directors of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding. This time, each of the submitted projects corresponded to these goals, but it seems impossible to do without cooperation with the PRC. And the St. Petersburg manufacturer of 3D machines, 3DLam Industrial, announced its readiness to create a center for additive technologies on the basis of KNRTU–KAI. More information about new projects can be found in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

After the withdrawal of foreign players, the Russian industrial business faced the need to accelerate the development of its own technologies, but the main obstacle on this path was not money, but the shortage of its own chemical raw materials. It still has to be asked from global unfriendly companies, buying from their enterprises in China. Is it possible to master the production of low-tonnage components at petrochemical enterprises in Tatarstan?

It was with such a request that Nizhny Novgorod companies engaged in import substitution in low-tonnage chemistry and medicine came to the meeting of the board of directors of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding. Moreover, they performed independently of each other, since they work not only in different fields of activity, but in different districts of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, but their ideas and thoughts turned out to be consonant. Without domestic component suppliers, it is difficult to move forward in the development of our own developments.

Dmitry Ogorodtsev, the founder of the Dzerzhinsk Okapol plant, said that the industry is undergoing a rapid investment process to replace foreign chemical products, but there is not enough of its own raw materials to expand the range. For this purpose, polymer processors have joined the Dzerzhinskkhimregion Association of Industrialists and would like to establish cooperation with Tatarstan. With their participation, one of the first eco-industrial parks (Kulibin) for the processing of recycled materials and medical polymers is being created on the territory of the Zarya plant.

Okapol itself is positioned as a factory of “smart polymers”, where adhesives, modifiers and grafted polymers used in the oil and gas, electrical engineering, and construction industries are produced.

“In order for the Russian economy to 'breathe', it is necessary to develop production, processing is needed. We visit Innopolis every year and would like to create an innovation ecosystem by 2026," Ogorodtsev said.

By this, he means centers of technological competence in low-tonnage chemistry, modeled after global companies, which “allow the formation of target raw materials indicators”.

Minnikhanov on Nizhny Novgorod business: “He is now our relative through his daughter”

“You may ask, why do we need this?" the speaker asked himself a rhetorical question and answered it himself: “I created the smart polymers plant myself and understand the aspirations of the business.”

And he added that “there are also personal motives”.

“Nail Khalilovich Giniyatov (the son of the ex-CEO of the Kazan Powder Factory) asked me to convey a low bow, and my daughter got married and lives in Kazan. So we are vitally interested in developing the topic," Dmitry Ogorodtsev did not hide it. In conclusion, he presented a gift to Minnikhanov on behalf of the leadership of the city of Dzerzhinsk.

“We need to cooperate and move forward," agreed Rustam Minnikhanov. “Moreover, SIBUR works in your city and here, too. We will instruct Rafinat Samatovich to enter into joint projects and forms of cooperation. Or maybe you have ready-made solutions?" he turned to the CEO of Tatneftekhiminvest Holding.

“We will introduce you to universities," Yarullin began to suggest options.

"We will instruct Rafinat Samatovich [Yarullin on the photo] to enter into joint projects and forms of cooperation. Or maybe you have ready-made solutions?" the rais asked the CEO of Tatinvestneftekhim Holding.

“He is now our relative through his daughter, so support him!” the rais urged to be more active.



“I agree, she has a Tatar fiance," Rafinat Yarullin became animated.

What will be shown to the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev

Another Nizhny Novgorod company, Rusatom RDS JSC, which is an industry integrator of Rosatom state corporation, asked for “import substitution” of three types of chemical raw materials that are purchased for the production of domestic medical equipment.

Firstly, for the domestic production of biocompatible implants for joints, it is necessary to have a lactide copolymer — up to 100 kg per year. Supplies are needed from 2025, said Anatoly Myalitsin, the director of the Specialised Medical Equipment department at Rusatom RDS JSC.

“Implants are needed for the participants of the special military operation in the provision of first aid. Just the other day, we considered the problem at the Combat Injury conference. The volumes from the point of view of low-tonnage chemistry are small, but this is a critically important raw material, it is not produced in the Russian Federation. We are ready to sign a guaranteed contract," he said.

Secondly, the industrial partner of Rosatom has begun to build a plant in Sarov for the production of domestic equipment for hemodialysis.

Anatoly Myalitsin, the director of the Specialised Medical Equipment division of Rusatom RDS JSC, asked for “import substitution” of three types of chemical raw materials that are purchased for the production of domestic medical equipment. взято с сайта tatarstan.ru

“Now all materials and equipment are supplied from unfriendly companies. It is possible to replace the equipment, but it is difficult to replace the raw materials — they are supplied from the BASF plant in China," he said.



We are talking about such a component as dimethylacetamide. Starting from 2024, up to 30 thousand tons of transparent liquid are needed.

“If you miss at least one day, the person will die," Myalitsin explained. “Now we have begun to build a plant for the production of devices in Sarov, we are working on the creation of a plant in Innopolis within the framework of an offset agreement," he added. “Thirdly, we need polysulfone for 198 thousand tons, and also polyvinyl. We ask for your support in placing an order for the manufacture of raw materials," he addressed Minnikhanov.

The rais instructed to work out the issues of organising the production of import-substituting raw materials components based on the KFU and KNRTU. “Technological sovereignty is more important than other things. Sanctions are coming after sanctions, they are (in the West, — author's note) are watching our pain points to know how to influence our country. These sanctions will be as insignificant as zero if we become technologically self-sufficient," Minnikhanov agreed. According to him, these projects will be submitted to a meeting with the head of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, who is expected on June 3 in Innopolis.

Hydrogen storage technologies for KAMAZ

The Moscow company Sudpromkomplekt proposed to consider hydrogen storage technologies that may be useful to the Kama Automobile Plant.

“KAMAZ, together with the government of Moscow, is working on the creation of a “hydrogen bus” and a truck, and God himself told Tatarstan to hear us, and if there is interest, we are ready to cooperate," said Yury Yanenko, the adviser to the director general of Sudpromkomplekt PLC.

Minnikhanov considered the project a priority.

“Hydrogen is the fuel cell of the future, most likely, the world will quickly switch to hydrogen fuel, especially since it is important how to store hydrogen. China is working very seriously. China's WEICHAI POWER has a whole series of fuel cells," Minnikhanov noted with slight envy. And he continued that trucks cannot be electric because the number of batteries will be large. Therefore, it is possible to switch only to hydrogen.

At the very end of the meeting, it became known that another center for additive technologies (CAT) may appear on the basis of KNRTU-KAI. St. Petersburg-based 3DLam Industrial PLC is ready to act as a technology partner.