United Russia’s primaries in Tatarstan State Council elections: who stays and who will come

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Preliminary election of United Russia ended on 26 May. Candidates from the party to the team of deputies of the 7th State Council will be chosen according to the results. 312 candidates were proposed.

171,000 people voted at the primaries in Tatarstan.

“Tatarstan is among the leaders in number of participants in the preliminary election,” speaker of the parliament Farid Mukhametshin stressed. “I am addressing all Tatarstan people: be active too. The successful performance of all branches and power levels of Tatarstan depend on what team of deputies will support in the election.

The final results of the preliminary voting will be announced at a panel meeting of the General Council on 30 May.

The voting day in 2024 is scheduled to be on 8 September. Governors will be chosen in 23 regions, deputies of local parliaments will be chosen in 13 regions, including in Tatarstan. 100 deputies for five years will be chosen to the State Council of the republic.

Farid Mukhametshin who has been the chairman of the State Council since May 1998 scored the biggest number of votes. He evasively replied to a question about declaring his candidacy for a new term at a press conference in January:

“There is still time, I am a responsible person. If the situation demands, and it is complicated, I will perhaps work for some time. I am saying once again I have not yet made a decision. I will think about this by September when the election will be held. My duties aren’t over yet.”